 Blackzone Neo S12 - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Blackzone Phones BlackZone Neo S12

BlackZone Neo S12

BlackZone Neo S12 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,159 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on BlackZone Neo S12 from HT Tech. Buy BlackZone Neo S12 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
BlackZoneNeoS12_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35214/heroimage/140331-v1-blackzone-neo-s12-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_BlackZoneNeoS12_1
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35214/heroimage/140331-v1-blackzone-neo-s12-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_BlackZoneNeoS12_2
1/3 BlackZoneNeoS12_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
2/3 BlackZoneNeoS12_1"
View all Images 3/3 BlackZoneNeoS12_2"
Key Specs
₹1,159
2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
0.3 MP
3000 mAh
See full specifications
Add to compare
Icon M.R.P. ₹1,599
₹1,159 27% OFF
Buy Now

BlackZone Neo S12 Price in India

The starting price for the BlackZone Neo S12 in India is Rs. 1,159.  At Flipkart, the BlackZone Neo S12 can be purchased for Rs. 1,159.  It comes in the following colors: Blue.

Blackzone Neo S12 Full Specifications

Key Specs Icon
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • 3000 mAh
  • 0.3 MP
Battery Icon
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 3000 mAh
Camera Icon
  • Digital Zoom
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
Design Icon
  • Blue
Display Icon
  • 167 ppi
  • TFT
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
General Icon
  • BlackZone
  • September 28, 2020 (Official)
Multimedia Icon
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Yes
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity Icon
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
Sensors Icon
  • Yes
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes, WAP
Storage Icon
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Blackzone
Icon
icon45% OFF
BlackZone C71
  • IconBlue
  • Icon Gold
  • Icon Gold
Flipkart
₹989 ₹1,799
Buy Now
Blackzone Neo S12 Blackzone C71
icon56% OFF
BlackZone C5
  • IconGold
  • Icon Green
  • Icon Green
Flipkart
₹791 ₹1,799
Buy Now
Blackzone Neo S12 Blackzone C5
icon45% OFF
Flipkart
₹989 ₹1,799
Buy Now
Blackzone Neo S12 Blackzone C81
icon57% OFF
Flipkart
₹2,142 ₹4,999
Buy Now
Blackzone Neo S12 Blackzone Legend
Blackzone Mobiles Icon
BlackZone Neo S12 Competitors
Icon
icon18% OFF
Karbonn K24 Plus
  • IconBlack
  • Icon White
amazon
₹1,299 ₹1,590
Buy Now
Blackzone Neo S12 Karbonn K24 Plus
Lava Arc 105
  • IconBlack
icon10% OFF
Forme Mini 4
  • IconBlack
amazon
₹899 ₹999
Buy Now
Blackzone Neo S12 Forme Mini 4
icon26% OFF
Karbonn KX1
  • IconBlack
amazon
₹994 ₹1,340
Buy Now
Blackzone Neo S12 Karbonn Kx1

Mobiles Videos

Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

BlackZone Neo S12 News

Icon
iPhone 15 Pro
10 best mobiles for gaming and streaming: From iQOO Neo 7 5G to iPhone 15 Pro, check them all out
08 Dec 2023
Redmi 13C 5G
Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all
07 Dec 2023
Redmi Note 12 Pro
Top 10 camera phones under 20000: Samsung, iQOO to Redmi, check them all out now
07 Dec 2023
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Best camera smartphones of 2023: Apple, Samsung to Google, check out the top 5
07 Dec 2023
Top 5 Samsung earbuds
Top 5 Samsung earphones to improve your music experience; Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Samsung AKG, more
07 Dec 2023
Apple iPhone
iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max heating issue: Apple says software, apps behind issue; fix coming
07 Dec 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

Blackzone Neo S12 FAQs

What is the Blackzone Neo S12 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Blackzone Neo S12 has a 3000 mAh battery.

Is Blackzone Neo S12 Waterproof? Icon Icon

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹79,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,490
₹24,990
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,999
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,999
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
amazon
₹31,520
₹37,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
amazon
₹36,999
₹41,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

IQOO 13 Pro
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
₹71,990
Check Details
OPPO Find N4
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
₹98,990
Check Details
OnePlus 13R
(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
₹52,990
Check Details
IQOO 12 5G
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones Icon
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,999
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
amazon
₹31,520
₹37,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
amazon
₹36,999
₹41,999
Buy Now
Latest Mobile Phones Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Blackzone Neo S12