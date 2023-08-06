Cat S62 Pro Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

CAT S62 Pro CAT S62 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 89,900 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.84 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on CAT S62 Pro from HT Tech. Buy CAT S62 Pro now with free delivery.