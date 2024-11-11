Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to stop working on these smartphones, Here’s what you need to know

If you're a fan of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and have been playing it on your smartphone, you might soon find that your device is no longer supported. Activision, the developer behind the popular mobile game, has made an important announcement that could affect millions of players. Due to performance concerns, the company has decided to raise the minimum specifications required for the game, leaving many older and mid-range devices unable to play it.

The game, which launched earlier this year, has already been criticized for its performance on smartphones, particularly lower-end models. As one of the most demanding mobile games in recent memory, Warzone Mobile has struggled to provide smooth gameplay on a variety of devices. To remedy this, Activision has issued updated minimum system requirements to improve game stability and performance for future updates.

Over 1,000 Smartphones Will Lose Access

Devices running certain GPUs will soon lose access to the game. The updated specifications will make over 1,000 smartphones incompatible with the game. These include many mid-range Android smartphones powered by Qualcomm and MediaTek chips. Affected GPU models include the Mali-G76 MC4, Mali-G52 MC2, and a range of Adreno chips like the 610, 613, and 616. This means that smartphones with these GPUs will no longer run Warzone Mobile after the upcoming update.

New System Requirements for Future Updates

The new system requirements will affect users with devices running Android 13, iOS 17, or earlier. Additionally, the new GPU requirements include the ability to support bindless texturing, which is crucial for smoother gameplay. The update will take effect on November 14, introducing Season 01 and beyond. After that date, players with unsupported devices will not be able to play the game. However, they can continue to enjoy version 3.10 of the game until May 5, 2025, after which access will be cut off entirely.

While many Android players with older or mid-range devices may face issues, iPhone users will have less to worry about. Most modern iPhones, which run the latest version of iOS, will remain compatible with Warzone Mobile for the foreseeable future.

To ensure you continue to enjoy the game, players may need to upgrade to newer, high-end smartphones that meet the updated specifications. If you're unsure whether your device is compatible, now is the time to check and consider your options before the changeover.