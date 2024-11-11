Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News PS Plus November 2024 expected games: Will Hogwarts Legacy and Lego 2K Drive join the free games?

PS Plus November 2024 expected games: Will Hogwarts Legacy and Lego 2K Drive join the free games?

PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers eagerly await the November 2024 game lineup, with major titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Lego 2K Drive rumored for inclusion.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 11 2024, 13:28 IST
Must-play PS5 games releasing later this year (fall and winter 2024)
PS Plus November 2024 games
1/6 Harry Potter - Quidditch Champions: If you’re a big Potterhead and gamer, there’s nothing better than a new Harry Potter game. Fans are still deeply immersed in Hogwarts Legacy, but now, with Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, you can dive even deeper into the world of Harry Potter. You’ll be able to play as your favourite characters such as Ron Weasley and more. It launches on 3rd September for PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Switch. (Warner Bros)
PS Plus November 2024 games
2/6 Astro Bot: After the success of Astro’s Playroom, a free title available at the PS5’s launch, Team Asobi is back with another platformer in the form of Astro Bot. The gameplay relies heavily on the PS5 DualSense controller, using features like haptics, adaptive triggers, and even the touchpad to perform in-game actions. The game will feature over 80 levels and is a PS5 exclusive. It launches on 6th September. (Sony)
3/6 Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2: If you’re a big fan of third-person shooters and love the Warhammer franchise, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a must-play. You’ll be able to play in solo or multiplayer modes, with the game featuring hack-and-slash mechanics. It launches on 9th September for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. (Saber Interactive)
4/6 Until Dawn Remake: Into gory horror games? Until Dawn for the PS5 and PC is a must-play. It’s a remake of the PS4 title and includes current-gen enhancements such as better graphics, updated DualSense features, and more. The game features choice-based gameplay that evolves as you make different decisions, making it highly replayable. It releases on 4th October. (Sony)
5/6 Silent Hill 2: If you’ve played a Silent Hill game in the past, you won’t want to miss Silent Hill 2 for the PS5 and PC. It’s a remake of the classic survival horror game Silent Hill 2 for the PS2 and follows the story of James Sunderland as he ventures through the eerie town of Silent Hill. As a complete remake, it features up-to-date visuals, making it ideal for both returning and new audiences. It’s set to release on 8th October. (Konami)
6/6 Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Assassin’s Creed games have regained their mojo, and this year, Ubisoft returns with Assassin’s Creed Shadows, featuring action RPG gameplay set in 16th-century Japan. Fans have long wished for a Assassin’s Creed game set in Japan, especially after Sony’s critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, and now it’s finally happening. The game launches on 15th November 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. (Ubisoft)
PS Plus November 2024 games
PS Plus fans eagerly await November's game lineup, with Hogwarts Legacy and more expected. (Pexels)

As the date for the PS Plus Extra and Premium November 2024 reveal draws near, excitement is building around the upcoming game offerings. The focus is on potential major additions, with Hogwarts Legacy emerging as a top contender. The game could be part of this month's lineup, sparking anticipation among subscribers.

Possible Games for PS Plus November 2024

Looking back at the previous month's offerings, the October 2024 selection provided a variety of new titles, setting high expectations for November. Although Sony has not officially announced the new games yet, trends from previous months provide some insight into what could be included.

For instance, November 2023 saw the release of Teardown as a day-one addition, alongside Superliminal, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, and Aiyuden Chronicle: Rising. If Sony follows its regular pattern, games from around May 2023, such as Hogwarts Legacy, Lego 2K Drive, and Age of Wonders 4, are strong possibilities for this month's update.

Additionally, there is the ongoing promise from Sony to include legacy titles for PS Plus Premium subscribers. While Dino Crisis has already been made available, fans are still awaiting the arrival of Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, which could make its debut this month as part of the planned updates.

PS Plus Free Games Announcement Date

The official announcement for the PS Plus Extra and Premium November 2024 lineup is set for Wednesday, November 13, at 10:00 PM IST / 4:30 PM GMT / 11:30 AM EST / 8:30 AM PST. These updates typically follow the PS Plus Essential game reveal and become available for download the subsequent Tuesday. 

With such high expectations, all eyes are on Sony to continue delivering quality titles and keep the momentum going. Fans are eagerly waiting to see whether Hogwarts Legacy and other highly anticipated games will make it into the November 2024 selection.

PS Plus Essential Free Games

PS Plus continues to stand out with its robust subscription tiers, especially Extra and Premium, which offer significant competition to Xbox Game Pass. Subscribers to these higher tiers enjoy access to major games like Dead Island 2 and a large library of downloadable content. Additionally, PS Plus Essential members will receive free games each month, with the November 2024 lineup already featuring the exciting Ghostwire: Tokyo and the day-one launch of Death Note: Killer Within.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 13:28 IST
