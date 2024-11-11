PS Plus November 2024 expected games: Will Hogwarts Legacy and Lego 2K Drive join the free games?

As the date for the PS Plus Extra and Premium November 2024 reveal draws near, excitement is building around the upcoming game offerings. The focus is on potential major additions, with Hogwarts Legacy emerging as a top contender. The game could be part of this month's lineup, sparking anticipation among subscribers.

Possible Games for PS Plus November 2024

Looking back at the previous month's offerings, the October 2024 selection provided a variety of new titles, setting high expectations for November. Although Sony has not officially announced the new games yet, trends from previous months provide some insight into what could be included.

For instance, November 2023 saw the release of Teardown as a day-one addition, alongside Superliminal, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, and Aiyuden Chronicle: Rising. If Sony follows its regular pattern, games from around May 2023, such as Hogwarts Legacy, Lego 2K Drive, and Age of Wonders 4, are strong possibilities for this month's update.

Additionally, there is the ongoing promise from Sony to include legacy titles for PS Plus Premium subscribers. While Dino Crisis has already been made available, fans are still awaiting the arrival of Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, which could make its debut this month as part of the planned updates.

PS Plus Free Games Announcement Date

The official announcement for the PS Plus Extra and Premium November 2024 lineup is set for Wednesday, November 13, at 10:00 PM IST / 4:30 PM GMT / 11:30 AM EST / 8:30 AM PST. These updates typically follow the PS Plus Essential game reveal and become available for download the subsequent Tuesday.

With such high expectations, all eyes are on Sony to continue delivering quality titles and keep the momentum going. Fans are eagerly waiting to see whether Hogwarts Legacy and other highly anticipated games will make it into the November 2024 selection.

PS Plus Essential Free Games

PS Plus continues to stand out with its robust subscription tiers, especially Extra and Premium, which offer significant competition to Xbox Game Pass. Subscribers to these higher tiers enjoy access to major games like Dead Island 2 and a large library of downloadable content. Additionally, PS Plus Essential members will receive free games each month, with the November 2024 lineup already featuring the exciting Ghostwire: Tokyo and the day-one launch of Death Note: Killer Within.