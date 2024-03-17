Florida Joker does U-turn, renews feud with Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer likeness

The hiatus is over and the Florida Joker has reignited his feud with gaming giant Rockstar Games. Lawrence Sullivan, known for his striking resemblance to a character in the GTA 6 trailer, took to TikTok on March 16, 2024, and he expressed disinterest in engaging with the gaming franchise. Yet, just a day later, on March 17, 2024, Lawrence Sullivan aka Florida Joker resurfaced with another video directed at Rockstar Games.

Renewed Demands

In his latest video, Lawrence Sullivan, known as @lawrence.sullivan0 on TikTok, reiterated his call for compensation from Rockstar Games, alleging unauthorized use of his likeness in the GTA 6 trailer. Despite previously shifting his focus to other grievances, such as claims against the creators of the forthcoming film "The Crow," Sullivan returned to his familiar refrain: "GTA, we gotta talk," Sportskeeda reported.

Escalating Claims

Expanding his target to include both Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, Lawrence Sullivan emphasised his demand for financial recompense. Initially seeking one to two million dollars, his demands have escalated over time, now hovering around the $5 million mark. Additionally, Florida Joker has expressed interest in securing a voice role for the GTA 6 Joker character.

Drawing parallels to his dispute with "The Crow," Lawrence Sullivan contends that the character of Eric Draven bears a resemblance to him, further fueling his claims of intellectual property infringement. Despite attempts by industry insiders and voice actors associated with Rockstar Games to dissuade him, Lawrence Sullivan remains steadfast in his pursuit of compensation.

As the Florida Joker continues to command attention online, the gaming community awaits any official response from the companies he has targeted. However, thus far, there has been silence from Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive regarding Lawrence Sullivan's demands.