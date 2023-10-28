iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users

The iPhone 15 Pro models have become the first smartphones in the world to use a 3nm chipset. The A17 chipset adds a massive performance boost to the iPhones that lets it do even the heaviest tasks with ease. But where do you actually see its biggest impact? According to Apple, the answer is gaming. It has recently released a new video on YouTube that highlights the gaming prowess of the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the back of the optimization and enhanced performance from the new chipset.

In the ad, a gamer who is deeply immersed in gaming on the iPhone 15 Pro is seen being lifted into the air, and he crashes through different floors in his building to jump out of the roof, and then break through the roof and floor of a store to end up inside a subway, while he keeps playing all the while. Apple added the tagline “Serious Gaming Power” at the end. The video has garnered 352000 views in just two days and is trending at 40th spot on YouTube. You can watch it here.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The description of the video says, “The next level of mobile gaming is here. Up to 20 percent faster GPU for the best graphics performance in an iPhone ever. Up to 2x faster Neural Engine. And industry-leading speed and efficiency. The A17 Pro chip on iPhone 15 Pro is a game changer”.

B0CHX7J4TL-1

So, just how good is the A17 Pro-powered iPhone 15 Pro? Let us take a look.

iPhone 15 Pro gaming capabilities

As per Apple's website, the A17 Pro chip, coupled with a Pro-class GPU that comes with 6 cores, packs a serious punch. The company claims the chipset has up to 20 percent faster GPU and up to 10 percent faster CPU. It also claims that compared to the A16 Bionic, its predecessor, it has up to 4 times faster ray tracing capability. It also has up to two times faster Neural Engine that can perform “nearly 35 trillion operations per second with 16 cores”.

During the September event, Apple said that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models can play console-quality games, highlighting that AAA titles such as Resident Evil 4 and Death Stranding will be coming to iOS.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!