Icon
Home Gaming News iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users

iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users

Apple has released a new iPhone 15 Pro ad on YouTube that highlights how the new 3nm A17 Pro chipset boosts the gaming experience on the smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 28 2023, 11:03 IST
Icon
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Know all about the enhanced gaming capabilities that the A17 Pro chipset adds to the iPhone 15 Pro. (Apple/YouTube)
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Know all about the enhanced gaming capabilities that the A17 Pro chipset adds to the iPhone 15 Pro. (Apple/YouTube)

The iPhone 15 Pro models have become the first smartphones in the world to use a 3nm chipset. The A17 chipset adds a massive performance boost to the iPhones that lets it do even the heaviest tasks with ease. But where do you actually see its biggest impact? According to Apple, the answer is gaming. It has recently released a new video on YouTube that highlights the gaming prowess of the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the back of the optimization and enhanced performance from the new chipset.

In the ad, a gamer who is deeply immersed in gaming on the iPhone 15 Pro is seen being lifted into the air, and he crashes through different floors in his building to jump out of the roof, and then break through the roof and floor of a store to end up inside a subway, while he keeps playing all the while. Apple added the tagline “Serious Gaming Power” at the end. The video has garnered 352000 views in just two days and is trending at 40th spot on YouTube. You can watch it here.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The description of the video says, “The next level of mobile gaming is here. Up to 20 percent faster GPU for the best graphics performance in an iPhone ever. Up to 2x faster Neural Engine. And industry-leading speed and efficiency. The A17 Pro chip on iPhone 15 Pro is a game changer”.

B0CHX7J4TL-1

So, just how good is the A17 Pro-powered iPhone 15 Pro? Let us take a look.

iPhone 15 Pro gaming capabilities

As per Apple's website, the A17 Pro chip, coupled with a Pro-class GPU that comes with 6 cores, packs a serious punch. The company claims the chipset has up to 20 percent faster GPU and up to 10 percent faster CPU. It also claims that compared to the A16 Bionic, its predecessor, it has up to 4 times faster ray tracing capability. It also has up to two times faster Neural Engine that can perform “nearly 35 trillion operations per second with 16 cores”.

During the September event, Apple said that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models can play console-quality games, highlighting that AAA titles such as Resident Evil 4 and Death Stranding will be coming to iOS.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 11:02 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

Apple iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro ad shows how A17 Pro chip puts 'Serious Gaming Power' in hands of users
GTA 6
Buzzworthy GTA 6 leaks reveal altered weapon wheel
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon