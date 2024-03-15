Gfive Smart - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Gfive Smart is a phone, available price is Rs 899 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1000 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Gfive Smart from HT Tech. Buy Gfive Smart now with free delivery.
Black
32 MB
Key Specs
RAM
32 MB
Display
1.8 inches
Battery
1000 mAh
Rear Camera
0.3 MP
Gfive Smart Price in India
The starting price for the Gfive Smart in India is Rs. 899. This is the Gfive Smart base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.