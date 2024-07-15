 Hmd Vibe - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
HMDVibe_Display_6.56inches(16.66cm)
HMDVibe_FrontCamera_5MP
HMDVibe_RAM_3GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39947/heroimage/162830-v1-hmd-vibe-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_HMDVibe_3
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

HMD Vibe

HMD Vibe is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.
Charcoal
64 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

HMD Vibe Variants & Price

The price for the HMD Vibe in India has not been announced yet.  This is the HMD Vibe base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Charcoal. The status of HMD Vibe is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

3 GB

Display

6.56 inches

Battery

4000 mAh

Rear Camera

13 MP + 2 MP

Hmd Vibe Latest Update

Hmd Vibe Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
6
Storage
8
Performance
6
Battery
2
Display
2
Camera

  • Rear Camera

    13 MP + 2 MP

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Battery

    4000 mAh

  • Display

    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Width

    75.18 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP52

  • Colours

    Charcoal

  • Build Material

    Back: Polycarbonate

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    163.83 mm

  • Thickness

    8.38 mm

  • Weight

    185.9 grams

  • Brightness

    480 nits

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    269 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    84.35 %

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen Size

    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Resolution

    720x1612 px (HD+)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    HMD

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Resolution

    13 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Wireless FM

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: FD-LTE 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Adreno 610

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

