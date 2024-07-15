Hmd Vibe - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

HMD Vibe is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.

HMD Vibe Variants & Price

The price for the HMD Vibe in India has not been announced yet. This is the HMD Vibe base model with 64 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Charcoal. The status of HMD Vibe is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less

