BSH Home Appliances launches new Bosch and Siemens front-loading washing machines in India, with advanced functions and large capacities to address evolving laundry needs.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Aug 05 2024, 13:58 IST
BSH Home Appliances launches new 'Made-in-India' front load washing machines: Check new features, specs and more
BSH Home Appliances launches new 'Made-in-India' Bosch and Siemens front-loading washing machines with advanced features. (bosch-home.in)

BSH Home Appliances has unveiled its latest collection of 'Made-in-India' Bosch and Siemens front-loading washing machines. These new models, capable of handling 9-10 kg loads, offer advanced energy efficiency and innovative technology, catering to diverse laundry needs. Customers can choose from three colour options: Silver, Dark Grey, and Dark Lake.

The new Bosch and Siemens washing machines aim to enhance the laundry experience with superior fabric care and convenience. Manufactured to meet German quality and design standards, these machines promise reliability and performance that align with global benchmarks. The company emphasises that these washing machines are tailored to Indian consumer needs, combining gentle care and robust performance to ensure comprehensive wardrobe care.

Furthermore, the company claims that the Bosch and Siemens front-loading washing machines are the first in India to pass the TUV test, which ensures that clothes maintain their fabric integrity and colour vibrancy even after 50 washes. This certification underscores the brand's commitment to providing high-quality care that preserves the appearance and feel of garments.

Bosch and Siemens front-loading washing machines: Key features 

1. SoftCare Paddle and Drum: This dual-action design balances softness and strength. The smooth side gently handles delicate fabrics, while the pimpled surface tackles tough stains, ensuring thorough cleaning while preserving fabric quality.

2. Easy Iron Steam Assist (EISA): This feature reduces wrinkles by 50% in just 23 minutes, eliminating the need for ironing and making garments ready to wear quickly. Ideal for those needing a quick refresh, EISA saves time and effort.

3. AntiStain Technology: Designed for Indian households, this program adjusts temperature, drum movement, and soaking time for various stains and textiles, ensuring gentle and effective stain removal.

4. AI ActiveWater Plus: This feature uses intelligent sensors to optimise water and energy consumption based on load size and fabric type, promoting sustainable living and reducing utility bills.

5. Pre-Soak Feature: Automates the soaking phase before the main wash cycle, making it easier to remove tough stains from heavily soiled items. Flexible soaking times ensure thorough cleaning based on laundry load and fabric type.

6. Anti-Tangle: Reduces clothing tangling by up to 50%, protecting garments from damage and making it easier to unload the machine.

7. Anti-Wrinkle: This TUV-certified innovation minimises creases by up to 50 percent, ensuring that clothing look fresh and well-maintained after washing.

8. Foam Detection: This system ensures the right amount of detergent is used for each wash, preventing excessive foam and ensuring thorough rinsing. It enhances wash quality and conserves detergent.

The washing machines also offer specialised washing options, including SuperQuick 15'/30' cycles for fast yet effective washes, and a dedicated Delicates Wash for fabrics needing extra care. Specific fabric wash options for silk, cotton, and wool, along with the Speed Perfect feature, allow a full load to be washed in just 60 minutes without compromising quality, making these machines ideal for busy households.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 13:57 IST
