Xiaomi 14 CIVI price tipped ahead of June 12 launch: Check camera, processor and all details

Xiaomi 14 CIVI is launching tomorrow June 12, 2024. Check out the expected price, specs, features, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 11 2024, 09:24 IST
Xiaomi 14 CIVI price leaked, know what’s coming ahead of launch. (mi.com)

Xiaomi 14 CIVI has been in talks for some time with the company teasing the smartphone's camera specifications, design, and more. Now, the smartphone is just a day away from its official launch. However, just before the announcement the Xiaomi 14 CIVI price was leaked online, showcasing the expected price range of Xiaomi's upcoming flagship smartphone. Know what Xiaomi 14 CIVI has in store for users and what's is expected price in the Indian market. 

Xiaomi 14 CIVI price

According to a tipster named Abhishek Yadav on X, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI is expected to be launched at a starting price of Rs. 43000 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It was also revealed that the smartphone may include another storage variant of 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM. However, the tipster is also sceptical about the pricing range and says, “not sure this time.” Therefore, Xiaomi may announce a completely different price range for the Xiaomi 14 CIVI during the launch on June 12, 2024. 

Considering that the Xiaomi 14 CIVI is the family of the flagship series, Xiaomi 14, it may be priced under Rs.50000 due to its powerful camera capabilities. Know what justifies the Xiaomi 14 CIVI price in terms of expected specs and features. 

Xiaomi 14 CIVI specs 

According to leaks and rumours, the smartphone is expected to feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset that also powers the Poco F6 smartphone. Therefore, Xiaomi 14 CIVI could be the second smartphone supporting the new processor. 

Since, it is a camera-centric smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI  is rumoured to feature a triple camera setup which may consist of a Leica 50MP portrait telephoto lens with 2x zoom, a Leica 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a Leica 50MP Summilux camera. Additionally, the smartphone may also sport a 32MP dual front camera for high-quality selfies. Lastly, it is expected to be backed by a 4700mAh battery. 

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 09:23 IST
