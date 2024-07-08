 Sony launches BZ53L 98 display with deep black non-glare tech for Pro BRAVIA lineup: Check price, specs and more | Home Appliances News
Sony launches BZ53L 98 display with deep black non-glare tech for Pro BRAVIA lineup: Check price, specs and more

Sony launches BZ53L 98 display with deep black non-glare tech for Pro BRAVIA lineup: Check price, specs and more

Sony India introduces the BZ53L 98 display to its Pro BRAVIA lineup, featuring Deep Black Non-Glare Coating for enhanced visibility and premium picture quality.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Jul 08 2024, 17:37 IST
Sony introduces the BZ53L 98 display to its Pro BRAVIA lineup, featuring deep black non-glare coating technology. (Sony)

Sony India has expanded its Pro BRAVIA lineup with the introduction of the BZ53L 98 (248.92 cm) display. This new addition features Sony's innovative Deep Black Non-Glare Coating technology, designed specifically for corporate, educational, and retail environments. It promises reduced glare, exceptional picture quality, and high brightness, catering to diverse professional needs.

Sony BZ53L professional BRAVIA display: Price and Availability

Priced at Rs. 20,00,000, the BZ53L 98 display is set to hit the Indian market on July 15, offering a sophisticated solution for digital signage challenges in brightly lit settings. It joins Sony's existing range of Deep Black Non-Glare displays, which include sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches.

Sony BZ53L professional BRAVIA display: Features

The flagship feature of the BZ53L 98 is its 4K panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate, complemented by XR TRILUMINOS Pro technology and a brightness capability of 780 nits. It supports both portrait and tilt orientations, facilitating easy installation and transport with integrated handles and discreet branding.

In addition to its Full Array Local Dimming backlight and 24-hour operational support, the display incorporates Pro Mode for streamlined customization and enhanced user experience. Sustainability is a key focus, with recycled materials used in its construction and Power-Saving Mode to conserve energy during idle periods.

Also read: Apple plans to expand manufacturing in India with iPads and AirPods production, eyes local growth: Report

For connectivity and versatility, the BZ53L 98 supports Apple AirPlay2, Google Chromecast, and Google Meet, alongside a Software API for seamless integration with external devices. Users can deploy the BRAVIA Signage Free app via USB for quick access to digital signage capabilities.

Also read: Top 5 smart work-from-home essentials: From Amazon Echo Dot to noise cancelling headphones, check list

"For last few years, our Pro BRAVIA displays have been instrumental in meeting the needs of our customers and their audiences, continually evolving to address their demands. The introduction of our series with Deep Black Non-Glare Coating has received excellent feedback, with customers praising the improved visibility, reduced reflections, and overall performance. With the addition of the 98 (248.92 cm) model, the series now offers a comprehensive range of sizes, ensuring versatile installation options that accommodate various lighting conditions and spaces," said Tomohiro Nakashima, Deputy Managing Director, Sony India.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 17:37 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets