Agent OTT Release: When, where to watch action-thriller online

Agent is all set for its OTT release soon. You can catch this Mammootty-starrer action-thriller film on OTT platforms. Know when, and where to watch Agent online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 01 2023, 20:19 IST
Agent OTT release
You can catch Agent on OTT platforms soon. (AK Entertainments YouTube)

Mammootty has been a part of several box office successes since last year such as Christopher, Bheeshma Parvam, and more, and his latest film is titled Agent. The film was released in theaters on April 28. Notably, film producer Anil Sunkara said that he regrets not shooting with a bounded script. More controversy surrounded the film's digital release which was scheduled for May 19 but was delayed. According to reports, the film producer has asked the director to re-edit the film and add the deleted scenes before releasing it on digital platforms.

After this torrid time, Agent is set for its OTT debut soon. Read more to know how and where you can catch this OTT release.

Agent OTT release: Details

Agent is a Telugu-language action thriller that follows the story of Ramakrishna, also known as Ricky, who aspires to become a RAW agent. His life takes an exciting twist when he encounters Colonel Mahadev, the chief of RAW. Ricky must assume the identity of a new agent and travel to Budapest to apprehend a former RAW agent turned rogue, who has established his own criminal syndicate. What follows is an adventure that will keep you engaged till the end.

The film stars Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya, and Vikramjeet Virk in pivotal roles. It is produced by Anil Sunkara and directed by Surender Reddy.

When, where to watch Agent online

Mammootty-starrer Agent is set to make its OTT debut on Sony LIV. The film will premiere on June 23. You can watch the film from the comfort of your home but do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Sony LIV provides monthly, 6-month, and yearly subscriptions to choose from.

First Published Date: 01 Jun, 20:19 IST
