Aspirants season 2 OTT release: Popular web series on UPSC aspirants is back! Know where to watch it online

Coming-of-age stories are always heartwarming and relatable when done well. And The Viral Fever, also known as TVF, has built up a mastery over it. After the success of popular web series such as Kota Factory, Panchayat, and Hostel Daze, it released a show focused around the lives of those who prepare for one of the toughest exams in India, Union Public Service Commission - Civil Service Examination (UPSC - CSE) called Aspirants. The first season gained immense popularity, and now the second season is here. If you have not watched it already and are looking to find out where to watch Aspirants season 2 OTT release online, just read on.

Aspirants season 2 OTT release: Details

Aspirants is a coming-of-age drama web series produced by TVF and created by Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey. It is written by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish and was directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The first season aired in 2021, and ever since then, fans have been requesting for season 2.

The premise of the show revolves around the past and present of three friends, Abhilash, Guri, and SK, who are UPSC aspirants. The past reveals their UPSC aspirant life in Old Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, and their struggle to crack the examination, while the present follows their lives outside the Rajinder Nagar as adults.

In the finale of season 1, we saw Abhilash struggle in his present life as his past caught up with him, and he finally finds some peace after he meets his mentor Sandeep Bhaiya. Now, we get to see what happens after that.

The web series casts Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey, Sunny Hinduja, and others in leading roles.

The trailer of the show was posted on YouTube 9 days ago, and since then, it has garnered 20 million views, 122,000 likes, and more than 4500 comments, highlighting the popularity of the show.

If you're interested in watching the show, you should know that all five episodes have been dropped on the OTT, and you can binge-watch the entire show in one sitting without worrying about what happens next.

Aspirants season 2 OTT release: Where to watch

The season 2 of the popular web series was released on Wednesday, October 25, while many believed it would get a Friday release like most shows and movies. But if you haven't been able to watch it due to the hectic schedule of the weekdays, today is a great time to binge-watch the show. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video as long as you have a subscription to the platform.