Bhediya OTT Release: When, where to watch horror comedy online

Bhediya is all set for its OTT release soon. You can catch this Varun Dhawan-starrer horror-comedy film on this OTT platform.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 11 2023, 19:48 IST
You can catch Bhediya on OTT platforms soon. (Maddock Films/YouTube)
You can catch Bhediya on OTT platforms soon. (Maddock Films/YouTube)

Planning to binge watch movies but there's no content available? There's good news for you as Bhediya is set for its OTT release soon. Bhediya is a supernatural horror comedy which was released in theaters on November 25 last year. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Despite its promising plot, the film had an average box office run, amassing around 65 crore rupees at the box office.

Bhediya is all set for its OTT release as it will premiere on OTT platforms soon. Read more to know how and where you can catch the OTT release for Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya.

Bhediya OTT release: Details

Bhediya is a supernatural horror comedy and can be considered the third installment of the film producer's supernatural universe, following Stree and Roohi. Set in a small town in India, Bhediya follows the journey of Bhaskar Sharma, played by Varun Dhawan, whose life takes an abrupt turn as he turns into a werewolf. He, along with his partner, played by Kriti Sanon, try to deal with this situation as they unravel a sinister plot that puts the entire town at risk.

Alongside Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the film stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Saurabh Shukla in notable roles. Additionally, actors such as Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Shraddha Kapoor reprise their roles from the film Stree.

Bhediya OTT release

Although there is no official confirmation yet, a Bollywood Hungama report has revealed that Bhediya will premiere on JioCinema on April 21. The best part is you can watch the Bhediya on JioCinema for free as the platform does not require any subscription to watch content if you are a Jio user. So, you can catch the Bhediya OTT release from the comfort of your home for free!

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 19:10 IST
