Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan-starrer blockbuster to steam on…

Since its theatrical release on 1st November, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, taking the Indian film industry by storm. The horror-comedy, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, has grossed an impressive ₹278 crore at the box office, firmly cementing its place among the year's top-performing films. The movie's blend of suspense, humour, and drama has left audiences on the edge of their seats, sparking widespread buzz about its gripping storyline and stellar performances.

Upcoming OTT Premiere

As the excitement around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to build, fans will soon be able to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. Netflix has confirmed that the movie will make its digital debut in January 2025, slightly later than its initially expected release in December. This delay has only heightened anticipation, with viewers eager to experience the supernatural thrills and laughs again from their own living rooms.

Star-Studded Cast and Thrilling Plot

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features a talented ensemble cast. Kartik Aaryan returns as the fearless yet witty Rooh Baba, while Vidya Balan reprises her iconic role as the haunting Manjulika. The film also introduces new faces, including Tripti Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav, all of whom bring fresh energy to the narrative.

Also read All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

The film delves deeper into the supernatural, with Rooh Baba investigating paranormal events connected to Manjulika's haunted past. While the horror element keeps the tension high, a romantic subplot involving Rooh Baba and Meera adds an emotional layer to the intense storyline. This combination of spooks, humour, and romance has proven to be a winning formula for audiences.

How to Watch Online

Fans eager to stream Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can look forward to its premiere on Netflix in January 2025. Although the exact release date has yet to be confirmed, the digital debut is set to be one of the most anticipated events of the new year.

In the meantime, platforms like OTTplay offer a vast range of content, providing access to over 37 streaming services and 500 live TV channels for just ₹149, ensuring endless entertainment until Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrives online.