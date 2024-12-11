Latest Tech News How To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan-starrer blockbuster to steam on…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan-starrer blockbuster to steam on…

As the excitement around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to build, fans will soon be able to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 11 2024, 08:53 IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan-starrer blockbuster to steam on…
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT release: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan’s film to stream on Netflix in January 2025.

Since its theatrical release on 1st November, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, taking the Indian film industry by storm. The horror-comedy, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, has grossed an impressive 278 crore at the box office, firmly cementing its place among the year's top-performing films. The movie's blend of suspense, humour, and drama has left audiences on the edge of their seats, sparking widespread buzz about its gripping storyline and stellar performances.

Upcoming OTT Premiere

As the excitement around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to build, fans will soon be able to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. Netflix has confirmed that the movie will make its digital debut in January 2025, slightly later than its initially expected release in December. This delay has only heightened anticipation, with viewers eager to experience the supernatural thrills and laughs again from their own living rooms.

Star-Studded Cast and Thrilling Plot

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features a talented ensemble cast. Kartik Aaryan returns as the fearless yet witty Rooh Baba, while Vidya Balan reprises her iconic role as the haunting Manjulika. The film also introduces new faces, including Tripti Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav, all of whom bring fresh energy to the narrative.

Also read
All your favorite content at an unbeatable price, only on OTTplay – Check now!

The film delves deeper into the supernatural, with Rooh Baba investigating paranormal events connected to Manjulika's haunted past. While the horror element keeps the tension high, a romantic subplot involving Rooh Baba and Meera adds an emotional layer to the intense storyline. This combination of spooks, humour, and romance has proven to be a winning formula for audiences.

How to Watch Online

Fans eager to stream Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can look forward to its premiere on Netflix in January 2025. Although the exact release date has yet to be confirmed, the digital debut is set to be one of the most anticipated events of the new year.

In the meantime, platforms like OTTplay offer a vast range of content, providing access to over 37 streaming services and 500 live TV channels for just 149, ensuring endless entertainment until Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrives online.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 08:53 IST
Tags:
Trending: premalu ott release: know when, where to watch malayalam romantic comedy film online maayon ott release: when, where to watch tamil mythological thriller online virupaksha ott release date: when, where to watch sai dharm tej horror mystery film online 2018 ott release confirmed: when, where to watch tovino thomas blockbuster online skanda ott release: when, where to watch telugu action film online main atal hoon ott release: when and where to watch pankaj tripathi’s latest blockbuster online top 5 weekend ott watchlist: from hanuman to maharani 3, know what to stream online maamla legal hai ott release: know when and where to watch ravi kishan’s courtroom drama series fighter ott release: when and where to watch hrithik roshan and deepika padukone's romantic drama leo ott release: when, where to stream thalapathy vijay's blockbuster online
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS Plus Extra and Premium December 2024

PS Plus Extra and Premium December 2024: Exciting games like God of War Ragnarok and Resident Evil 4 to hit soon
GTA 6 release date

GTA 6 release date uncertainty holds back publishers from finalising 2025 plans in gaming industry
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 10: How to get Pushpa 2 Truck Skin

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 10: How to get Pushpa 2 Truck Skin
GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…

GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…
GTA 6 silence explained

GTA 6 silence explained: Former Rockstar dev reveals how fan theories fuel excitement and speculation

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets