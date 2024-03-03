HanuMan OTT release date: Know when and where to stream Teja Sajja’s superhero movie online

HanuMan OTT release date: The Telugu sensation, "HanuMan," featuring Teja Sajja in the lead role, is gearing up for its digital debut on the Zee5 platform on March 8th, 2024. The film, which hit global theatres on January 12th, has been a phenomenal success, shattering box office records and emerging as the first blockbuster of 2024.

Directed by Prasanth Varma, "HanuMan" defied the norm of swift exits from cinemas, holding strong on more than 150 screens for over 50 days. Surpassing the 250 crore gross mark, the film's remarkable journey has left audiences eagerly anticipating its OTT release.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, director Prasanth Varma acknowledged the audience's love for quality cinema. Despite the usual trend of South Indian movies making their way to streaming platforms approximately four weeks after theatrical runs, the producers of "HanuMan" strategically delayed the OTT release, recognizing its enduring box office potential.

HanuMan OTT Release Date: Plot and Cast

Set in the village of Anjanandri, "HanuMan" revolves around Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja), a carefree young boy entangled in mischief and petty thefts. The oppressive landlords subject the villagers to torment, prompting the powerless Hanumanthu to take a stand. After a divine twist of fate involving magical berries and a fall into the sea, Hanumanthu transforms, gaining extraordinary powers. Now a formidable force, he returns to the village, facing the antagonist Michael (Vinay Rai).

The film boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, including Amritha Aiyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, and Satya. Their outstanding performances, coupled with brilliant action sequences and visual effects, ensure an emotionally engaging fantasy experience.

HanuMan OTT release date: When and Where to Watch Online

"HanuMan" has secured its digital rights with Zee5, promising an exhilarating OTT experience for viewers. Fans can catch Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer's stellar performances as the film takes flight on Zee5 starting March 8th, 2024. Don't miss the chance to witness this blockbuster's cinematic triumph in the digital realm.

