 HanuMan OTT release date: Know when and where to stream Teja Sajja’s superhero movie online | How-to
Home How To HanuMan OTT release date: Know when and where to stream Teja Sajja’s superhero movie online

HanuMan OTT release date: Know when and where to stream Teja Sajja’s superhero movie online

HanuMan OTT release date: Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer starring action-packed movie is set to release on the digital platform next week, know when and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 03 2024, 16:54 IST
OTT weekend watchlist: From Eagle to Maamla Legal Hai, know what to stream
HanuMan
1/5 Eagle: Eagle OTT release date is scheduled for March 2, 2024, on ETV Win and Amazon Prime Video. Eagle is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and stars Ravi Teja in the leading role as an illegal arms dealer. It is a South Indian action drama which you can stream this weekend from the comfort of your home. (B4U/ YouTube)
HanuMan
2/5 Maamla Legal Hai: The courtroom drama Maamla Legal Hai is set to debut on the OTT platform today, March 1, 2024, on Netflix. The web series features Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Yashpal Sharma, Anjum Batra, Anant Joshi, and more. It is a comedy courtroom drama which you can watch with your friends and family over this weekend. (Netflix)
HanuMan
3/5 Ambajipeta Marriage Band: The film is a Telugu village drama which takes viewers back to the early 2000s. It is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Dushyanth Katikaneni. The comedy film features Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, Goparaju Ramana, and Sharanya Pradeep. The film is set to make its OTT debut today, March 1, 2024, on Aha.  ( Geetha Arts)
HanuMan
4/5 Sunflower Season 2: Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma featuring comedy-thriller series is back for season 2 on Zee5 on March 1, 2024. The legal drama will continue from where season 1 was left and the lead character Sonu Singh will try to solve suspicious mysteries. You can watch this new series from the comfort of your home. (Zee5)
HanuMan
5/5 Spaceman: It is a science fiction drama film directed by Johan Renck. The Spaceman features Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, Isabella Rossellini, and Paul Dano. You can watch Adam Sandler in action on OTT platform Netflix from today, March 1, 2024.  (Netflix)
HanuMan
View all Images
Teja Sajja's Telugu blockbuster 'HanuMan' set to hit on OTT platform on March 8th. (Zee5 )

HanuMan OTT release date: The Telugu sensation, "HanuMan," featuring Teja Sajja in the lead role, is gearing up for its digital debut on the Zee5 platform on March 8th, 2024. The film, which hit global theatres on January 12th, has been a phenomenal success, shattering box office records and emerging as the first blockbuster of 2024.

Directed by Prasanth Varma, "HanuMan" defied the norm of swift exits from cinemas, holding strong on more than 150 screens for over 50 days. Surpassing the 250 crore gross mark, the film's remarkable journey has left audiences eagerly anticipating its OTT release.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, director Prasanth Varma acknowledged the audience's love for quality cinema. Despite the usual trend of South Indian movies making their way to streaming platforms approximately four weeks after theatrical runs, the producers of "HanuMan" strategically delayed the OTT release, recognizing its enduring box office potential.

HanuMan OTT Release Date: Plot and Cast

Set in the village of Anjanandri, "HanuMan" revolves around Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja), a carefree young boy entangled in mischief and petty thefts. The oppressive landlords subject the villagers to torment, prompting the powerless Hanumanthu to take a stand. After a divine twist of fate involving magical berries and a fall into the sea, Hanumanthu transforms, gaining extraordinary powers. Now a formidable force, he returns to the village, facing the antagonist Michael (Vinay Rai).

The film boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, including Amritha Aiyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, and Satya. Their outstanding performances, coupled with brilliant action sequences and visual effects, ensure an emotionally engaging fantasy experience.

HanuMan OTT release date: When and Where to Watch Online

"HanuMan" has secured its digital rights with Zee5, promising an exhilarating OTT experience for viewers. Fans can catch Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer's stellar performances as the film takes flight on Zee5 starting March 8th, 2024. Don't miss the chance to witness this blockbuster's cinematic triumph in the digital realm.

Also, read these top stories today:

Job seeker? Here is how to stand out in a crowd! LinkedIn impact: As layoffs continue and white-collar workers lose leverage, standing out has become increasingly difficult. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

AI and sports! What is set to happen. When it comes to artificial intelligence, the sports analytics crowd may be outnumbered. Know all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Gamers ahoy! Rockstar Games drops a sneak peek trailer for GTA Online's Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, featuring Vincent Effenburger, with a confirmed release date of March 7, 2024. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Mar, 16:54 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return
GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets