Jio offers unlimited 5G: How to buy multiple plans now to save money before July 3 tariff hike

Telecom giant Jio, alongside other private providers in India, has announced an imminent tariff increase set to take effect on July 3. This adjustment will see plan costs rise by up to 25 percent. However, Jio stands out by allowing its users to stockpile current plans. This means subscribers can recharge their numbers with existing plans before July 3, ensuring they receive all benefits once their current plan expires.

Jio users can queue up to 50 plans, spanning monthly, quarterly, or annual periods. This unique option enables customers to lock in their preferred plans without incurring extra charges, including unrestricted access to 5G data.

Starting July 3, unlimited 5G data access will require plans with a minimum of 2 GB daily data allocation.

Here are five plans set to expire on July 3, which are particularly beneficial for those looking to save money:

1. Jio ₹155 Plan: Ideal for users with 4G phones seeking a plan with limited data (2 GB total). It's the most economical option with a one-month validity, rising to ₹189 post-July 3.

2. Jio ₹299 Plan: Offers the cheapest access to 2 GB 4G data per day and unlimited 5G usage, along with 28 days validity. Post-July 3, this plan will cost ₹349.

3. Jio ₹533 Plan: Provides a 56-day validity with a 2 GB daily 4G data cap and unrestricted 5G access. From July 3, the price jumps to ₹629.

4. Jio ₹749 Plan: Features a 90-day validity with 2 GB 4G data daily, plus unlimited 5G access. It includes a cricket offer with an additional 20 GB of 4G data.

5. Jio ₹2999 Plan: The most cost-effective annual plan with 365 days validity, offering 2.5 GB daily 4G data and unlimited 5G access. Post-July 3, this plan will be priced at Rs. 3599.

These plans cater to various user needs, ensuring uninterrupted services and savings. Take advantage of stacking plans before July 3 to maximise benefits without additional costs.