 Jio offers unlimited 5G: How to buy multiple plans now to save money before July 3 tariff hike
Jio offers unlimited 5G: How to buy multiple plans now to save money before July 3 tariff hike

Jio's upcoming tariff hike prompts users to pick plans for uninterrupted 5G access and savings before July 3. Here are top picks to consider.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 01 2024, 14:20 IST
Best Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data; Check price, validity, offers, more
Jio offers unlimited 5G: How to buy multiple plans now to save money before July 3 tariff hike
1/5 Reliance Jio is one of the biggest mobile network providers in India. They have some really value-for-money plans, depending on your needs and internet usage. If you love unlimited plans but do not want to pay a fortune, then these Jio prepaid plans for unlimited 5G data are just for you. However, do note that in order to enjoy unlimited 5G internet, you will need to pick a plan that is above Rs. 235 and a compatible smartphone that has 5G bands. And of course, you need to be at a location that has 5G coverage. Check the details. (Bloomberg)
Jio offers unlimited 5G: How to buy multiple plans now to save money before July 3 tariff hike
2/5 Rs. 259: This plan will give consumers a validity of a calendar month, 1.5GB 4G data and unlimited 5G data. Consumers will also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS for free every day. Additionally, they can also take advantage of subscriptions to JioCinema, Jio TV, and JioCloud.  (REUTERS)
Jio offers unlimited 5G: How to buy multiple plans now to save money before July 3 tariff hike
3/5 Rs. 269: Just by spending Rs. 10 more, you can get 28 days of validity period and a total of 42GB of 4G data, which will be provided to you at the rate of 1.5GB a day. You can also use unlimited 5G data if you’re eligible for it. You will also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. On the subscription end, you can also take advantage of a Jio Saavn Pro subscription, along with Jio TV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.  (PTI)
Jio offers unlimited 5G: How to buy multiple plans now to save money before July 3 tariff hike
4/5 Rs. 666: If you want a plan that lasts you long, then the Rs. 666 plan is a good option for you. You will get a validity of 84 days and a total of 126GB of 4G data, provided at the rate of 1.5GB per day. Unlimited 5G data will also be there for your usage. You will also get the benefit of unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS, and the usual subscriptions.  (Bloomberg)
Jio offers unlimited 5G: How to buy multiple plans now to save money before July 3 tariff hike
5/5 Rs. 349: If you are a high data usage and move in and out of 5G areas throughout the day, then this plan is ideal for you. You get a total of 75GB of 4G data distributed at the rate of 2.5GB per day, for a total valid period of 28 days. Alongside unlimited 5G data, you also get the advantage of other benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Jio subscriptions. (Bloomberg)
Jio offers unlimited 5G: How to buy multiple plans now to save money before July 3 tariff hike
Jio introduces cost-effective plans with unlimited 5G access, urging users to stack up before July 3. (PTI)

Telecom giant Jio, alongside other private providers in India, has announced an imminent tariff increase set to take effect on July 3. This adjustment will see plan costs rise by up to 25 percent. However, Jio stands out by allowing its users to stockpile current plans. This means subscribers can recharge their numbers with existing plans before July 3, ensuring they receive all benefits once their current plan expires.

Jio users can queue up to 50 plans, spanning monthly, quarterly, or annual periods. This unique option enables customers to lock in their preferred plans without incurring extra charges, including unrestricted access to 5G data.

Starting July 3, unlimited 5G data access will require plans with a minimum of 2 GB daily data allocation.

Here are five plans set to expire on July 3, which are particularly beneficial for those looking to save money:

1. Jio 155 Plan: Ideal for users with 4G phones seeking a plan with limited data (2 GB total). It's the most economical option with a one-month validity, rising to 189 post-July 3.

2. Jio 299 Plan: Offers the cheapest access to 2 GB 4G data per day and unlimited 5G usage, along with 28 days validity. Post-July 3, this plan will cost 349.

3. Jio 533 Plan: Provides a 56-day validity with a 2 GB daily 4G data cap and unrestricted 5G access. From July 3, the price jumps to 629.

4. Jio 749 Plan: Features a 90-day validity with 2 GB 4G data daily, plus unlimited 5G access. It includes a cricket offer with an additional 20 GB of 4G data.

5. Jio 2999 Plan: The most cost-effective annual plan with 365 days validity, offering 2.5 GB daily 4G data and unlimited 5G access. Post-July 3, this plan will be priced at Rs. 3599.

These plans cater to various user needs, ensuring uninterrupted services and savings. Take advantage of stacking plans before July 3 to maximise benefits without additional costs.

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 14:20 IST
