Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 OTT release: When and where to watch the adventure reality show online

Fans of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi are in for a gala time because the 13th season is finally arriving. The show, where contestants are given weekly tasks that are seemingly dangerous and are designed to put them outside of their comfort zone, is hugely popular in India. Rohit Shetty, the host of the show, will be joined by participants who range from TV stars to social media influencers, models, and more. If you want to watch the adventure-themed show and enjoy the second-hand thrill ride, then you need to know when and where to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi OTT release. Let us take a look.

Khatron Ke Khiladi OTT release: Details

The Hindi-language adventure-based reality series is based on the American series Fear Factor, and in every episode, the contestants are asked to perform stunts that instill a sense of fear among them. The show first began in 2008 and has been airing new seasons yearly, apart from the hiatus that happened twice — one between 2012-2013, and another in 2018. The show has also seen multiple hosts including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Arjun Kapoor, but film director Rohit Shetty has been hosting the show consistently since 2017.

Every year, a number of new participants from the world of Bollywood, social media, and fashion are invited to the show to perform weekly stunts. Last year, choreographer and dancer Tushar Kalia won the show. According to reports, this year there will be 13 contestants.

Actors Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheezan Khan, Nyrraa M Banerji, Daisy Shah; singer Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur; and model Ruhi Chaturvedi will be the contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi OTT release: When to watch

The 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will air tonight, July 15, at 9 PM. The show will be available to stream after that. Unlike most shows, the episodes will be dropped on a weekly basis.

Khatron Ke Khiladi OTT release: Where to watch

The series can be streamed online on Jio Cinema. Jio users can also watch it on Jio TV. The show will also be available to stream on Airtel XStream.