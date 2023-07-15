Home How To Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 OTT release: When and where to watch the adventure reality show online

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 OTT release: When and where to watch the adventure reality show online

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 OTT release: The adventure-based reality series will soon make its digital debut. Know when and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 17:41 IST
Khatron ke Khiladi
Know all about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 OTT release. (Colors YouTube)
Khatron ke Khiladi
Know all about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 OTT release. (Colors YouTube)

Fans of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi are in for a gala time because the 13th season is finally arriving. The show, where contestants are given weekly tasks that are seemingly dangerous and are designed to put them outside of their comfort zone, is hugely popular in India. Rohit Shetty, the host of the show, will be joined by participants who range from TV stars to social media influencers, models, and more. If you want to watch the adventure-themed show and enjoy the second-hand thrill ride, then you need to know when and where to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi OTT release. Let us take a look.

Khatron Ke Khiladi OTT release: Details

The Hindi-language adventure-based reality series is based on the American series Fear Factor, and in every episode, the contestants are asked to perform stunts that instill a sense of fear among them. The show first began in 2008 and has been airing new seasons yearly, apart from the hiatus that happened twice — one between 2012-2013, and another in 2018. The show has also seen multiple hosts including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Arjun Kapoor, but film director Rohit Shetty has been hosting the show consistently since 2017.

Every year, a number of new participants from the world of Bollywood, social media, and fashion are invited to the show to perform weekly stunts. Last year, choreographer and dancer Tushar Kalia won the show. According to reports, this year there will be 13 contestants.

Actors Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheezan Khan, Nyrraa M Banerji, Daisy Shah; singer Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur; and model Ruhi Chaturvedi will be the contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi OTT release: When to watch

The 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will air tonight, July 15, at 9 PM. The show will be available to stream after that. Unlike most shows, the episodes will be dropped on a weekly basis.

Khatron Ke Khiladi OTT release: Where to watch

The series can be streamed online on Jio Cinema. Jio users can also watch it on Jio TV. The show will also be available to stream on Airtel XStream.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 17:40 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Upto 40% off on Mobiles Upto 40% off on Laptops Upto 50% off on Tablets Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets