Pizza 3 - The Mummy OTT release: The Ashwin Kakumanu horror film is here; Know where to watch online

A really fun way to spend a late evening (or even late night, if you're that brave) is to select a horror movie and let it take you on a ride that keeps you on your toes and completely immersed. But a good horror movie is rare. Many movies take the easy way out and opt for jump scares and forced background music to induce fear, but it gets old very quickly. A good scenic horror that relies on the plot and scenic elements to induce anxiety and fear, is the one you should never pass up. And if you're in search of a similar film, then Pizza 3 - The Mummy will be right up your alley. If you're planning to watch it check details and know where to watch it online.

Pizza 3 OTT release: Details

Pizza 3 - The Mummy is a Tamil-language horror thriller film directed by Mohan Govind and produced by C.V. Kumar under the banner of Thirukumaran Entertainment. The film is the third installment in the Pizza film series. The first Pizza film came out in 2012 and its sequel was released in 2013. Now, ten years later the third part of the film is here. The movie made its theatrical release on July 28, 2023. The movie received positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

In the third installment of the film, the story still follows the theme of home delivery but this time, there is a twist. The protagonist of the film is a delivery personnel for a restaurant, however, strange murders begin taking place at every location where he delivers food. But is this the work of a psychotic killer or is something supernatural brewing? You'll find out when you watch the movie.

The film stars Ashwin Kakumanu, Pavithrah Marimuthu, Gaurav Narayanan, Kaali Venkat, Anupama Kumar, Suruthi Periyasamy, Raveena Daha, Abi Nakshatra, and others.

A trailer of the film was uploaded on YouTube by Vasy Music and it has amassed 471,000 views, 6,700 likes, and 129 comments.

Pizza 3 OTT release: Where to watch

The best part about this film is that it is already streaming online, so you don't have to wait for it to make its online debut. Pizza 3 made its OTT debut yesterday, August 25. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. Note that you will need a subscription to the platform in order to watch it.