Raisinghani vs Raisinghani OTT release: Know when and where to watch Jennifer Winget series online

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani OTT release: The weekend is arriving and there is nothing better than watching an interesting film or series online from the comfort of your home. If you are someone who liked “Criminal Justice” or the TV serial Adaalat then we have found you an interesting courtroom drama series called Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. The series features legal drama with lots of mysteries and crimes unfolding. The good news is that Raisinghani vs Raisinghan will soon be available on the OTT platform for viewers to enjoy a chilling legal series. Check the Raisinghani vs Raisinghani OTT release date along with when and where you can watch it online.

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani OTT release: Plot, cast, more

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani is a thrilling courtroom drama directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar. The series features Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath in the leading roles. The story revolves around young legal professionals who have different views and approaches to solving the case. The two characters Anushka Raisinghani and Virat Chowdhary are shown in the series teaser with different ambitions which keep you interested in what's going to happen. If you are someone who likes to delve into the world of crime and how the courtroom functions then this series is the one for you. Additionally, you can watch the Raisinghani vs Raisinghani from the comfort of your home. Know when the series is releasing on the OTT platform.

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani OTT release: When and where to watch online

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani has been released on the OTT platform from February 12, 2024. Everyday at 8 PM a new episode will be released from Monday to Wednesday. Therefore, do not miss out on the interesting legal drama. Sony LIV also shared a post on Instagram which said, “The date is out! Get ready to witness Ankita's journey as she lays claim on what she believes is rightfully hers. Will she succeed? Find out soon on ‘Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani', streaming on 12th Feb, Mon-Wed at 8 pm, exclusively on Sony LIV. #RaisinghaniVSRaisinghani #RaisinghaniVSRaisinghaniOnSonyLIV”

