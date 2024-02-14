 Raisinghani vs Raisinghani OTT release: Know when and where to watch Jennifer Winget series online | How-to
Home How To Raisinghani vs Raisinghani OTT release: Know when and where to watch Jennifer Winget series online

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani OTT release: Know when and where to watch Jennifer Winget series online

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani OTT release date is out! Know when and where to watch Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi's courtroom drama online

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 14 2024, 15:15 IST
5 upcoming South Indian films releasing on OTT platforms: Maamannan, Neymar, Sync, more
Raisinghani vs Raisinghani
1/5 Maamannan is a Tamil-language political thriller film that stars Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. The film is direct by Mari Selvaraj. Maamannan will make its OTT debut on Netflix on July 27. (YouTube (Netflix))
image caption
2/5 Samajavaragamana is a Telugu-language comedy film is directed by Ram Abbaraju. The film stars Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Vennela Kishore, Sudarshan, Raghu Babu, Rajeev Kanakala, Pramodini, Devi Prasad, and others. It will release on July 28 on Aha. (AK Entertainments (YouTube))
image caption
3/5 Nachindi Girl Friendu is a Telugu-language action thriller film that stars Jennifer Emmanuel and Uday Shankar in lead roles, while Madhu Nandan, Srikanth Iyengar, Gayatri Bhargavi, and Acharya Vilan Sourav also play notable characters. It will make its OTT debut on Aha today, July 21. (YouTube (AhaVideoIN))
image caption
4/5 Sync is a Tamil-language horror thriller that stars Kishen Das, Monica Chinnakotla, Soundarya Bala Nandakumar, Naveen George Thomas in pivotal roles. It is directed by debutant Vikas Anand. The film will arrive on OTT platforms on July 21 on Aha. (YouTube (ahaTamil))
image caption
5/5 Neymar is a Malayalam-language comedy film that stars Mathew Thomas, Naslen, Shammi Thilakan, Vijayaraghavan, Johny Antony and Maniyan Pilla Raju in notable roles. The film will release on OTT platforms on Disney+ Hotstar on July 28. (Saregama Malayalam)
Raisinghani vs Raisinghani
View all Images
Watch Raisinghani vs Raisinghani online on the OTT platform. Know when and where to catch this OTT release. (SonyLIV)

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani OTT release: The weekend is arriving and there is nothing better than watching an interesting film or series online from the comfort of your home. If you are someone who liked “Criminal Justice” or the TV serial Adaalat then we have found you an interesting courtroom drama series called Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. The series features legal drama with lots of mysteries and crimes unfolding. The good news is that Raisinghani vs Raisinghan will soon be available on the OTT platform for viewers to enjoy a chilling legal series. Check the Raisinghani vs Raisinghani OTT release date along with when and where you can watch it online.

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani OTT release: Plot, cast, more

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani is a thrilling courtroom drama directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar. The series features Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath in the leading roles. The story revolves around young legal professionals who have different views and approaches to solving the case. The two characters Anushka Raisinghani and Virat Chowdhary are shown in the series teaser with different ambitions which keep you interested in what's going to happen. If you are someone who likes to delve into the world of crime and how the courtroom functions then this series is the one for you. Additionally, you can watch the Raisinghani vs Raisinghani from the comfort of your home. Know when the series is releasing on the OTT platform.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani OTT release: When and where to watch online

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani has been released on the OTT platform from February 12, 2024. Everyday at 8 PM a new episode will be released from Monday to Wednesday. Therefore, do not miss out on the interesting legal drama. Sony LIV also shared a post on Instagram which said, “The date is out! Get ready to witness Ankita's journey as she lays claim on what she believes is rightfully hers. Will she succeed? Find out soon on ‘Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani', streaming on 12th Feb, Mon-Wed at 8 pm, exclusively on Sony LIV. #RaisinghaniVSRaisinghani #RaisinghaniVSRaisinghaniOnSonyLIV”

Also, read other top stories today:

Sam Altman says he does not like ChatGPT name! Calls it horrible. So, if you are entering the world of AI, make sure you name your chatbot properly. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Big Tech Crackdown Evaded! Apple's iMessage and Microsoft's Bing search engine, Edge web browser and Advertising service will avoid strict new European Union rules reining in Big Tech platforms. Read more about it here.

Love Based on Financial Status? One of the few online dating moves that still makes people squeamish is filtering prospective partners based on financial status, and sites such as Millionaire Match emphasize prioritizing money. Know all about it here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 15:15 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled
GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch: Bad news! Know what just happened to Take-Two Interactive

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets