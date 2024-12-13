Sookshmadarshini OTT release: Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph-starrer thriller to stream on…

Sookshmadarshini, the much-anticipated thriller starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph, was released in cinemas on November 22, and has already garnered praise for its gripping narrative and stellar performances. Directed by MC, the film has captured the attention of both critics and audiences alike. Now, for those eager to watch it from the comfort of their homes, the OTT release is just around the corner.

Sookshmadarshini OTT Platforms

For fans waiting to stream the film online, good news is on the way. Sookshmadarshini has already secured overseas OTT rights with Simply South, while the Indian streaming rights are expected to be acquired by Disney+ Hotstar, though an official announcement is still pending. As the film continues to perform well in theatres, viewers can stay tuned for updates on the exact release dates for these digital platforms.

Sookshmadarshini Plot

Set in a middle-class neighbourhood, Sookshmadarshini follows the story of Manuel, who moves back to his childhood home with his mother. However, his return raises suspicions in the community, particularly with Priyadarshini (played by Nazriya Nazim) and her friends. They begin investigating Manuel, convinced that he is hiding a dark secret. The tense thriller explores the unraveling of these suspicions and the lengths to which they go to uncover the truth.

Sookshmadarshini: Stellar Cast and Crew

The film features a talented ensemble cast, with Nazriya Nazim in the role of Priyadarshini and Basil Joseph as Manuel. The supporting cast includes Deepak Parambol (Antony), Sidharth Bharathan (Dr. John), Kottayam Ramesh (Roy), and Manohari Joy (Gracy/Ammachi), among others. Special appearances include AV Anoop as an interview board member and Abhiram Radhakrishnan as a finance manager.

Directed by MC and produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, and AV Anoop, Sookshmadarshini is supported by a talented technical team. The screenplay is written by Libin TB and Athul Ramachandran, while Sharan Velayudhan handles cinematography. Music is composed by Christo Xavier, with lyrics penned by Mu.Ri. and Vinayak Sasikumar.

The production also features contributions from Mashar Hamsa (costume design), RG Wayanadan (makeup), and Vinod Raveendran (art direction). Chaman Chakko edits the film, and the action sequences are choreographed by PC Stunts. VFX is managed by Black Maria, while Srik Varier takes care of colour grading.

A Production to Remember

Distributed by Bhavana Release, Sookshmadarshini promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its compelling narrative, remarkable performances, and high-quality production values. Whether in theatres or on streaming platforms, this thriller is set to be a hit.



