    Home How To The Night Manager OTT Release is here: Where to Watch Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor series

    The Night Manager OTT Release is here: Where to Watch Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor series

    Night Manager OTT Release: The Hindi-remake of the spy thriller has finally made its debut online. Know when, where to watch the Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 17 2023, 18:06 IST
    OTT releases this week: Top 5 things to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and more
    Thar
    1/5 Thar on Netflix: Thar is an action-thriller starring Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It weaves a tale of a veteran cop who gets caught up in a large plot of conspiracy and torture as he tries to solve a murder mystery. The movie will have its release on May 6th. (Netflix India Twitter)
    image caption
    2/5 The Circle, season 4 on Netflix: The popular strategy-based lighthearted reality series is back on the OTT platform. The new season will consist of 13 episodes and 4 new episodes will be released every week. The first four episodes were released on May 4th and they will be added till May 25th. (Netflix)
    image caption
    3/5 Home Shanti on Disney+ Hotstar: Home Shanti is a light family drama webseries starring Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak Kapur. The show depicts the story of a middle-class couple who are trying to fulfill their dream of owning a house. The show will be released on the platform on May 6th. (Disney+ Hotstar)
    image caption
    4/5 The Wilds, season 2 on Amazon Prime: The thriller show about teenagers from different social backgrounds who find themselves stranded on a remote island as a part of a large social experiment gets another season. Season 2 of the show will land on the OTT platform on May 6th. (The Wilds Twitter)
    image caption
    5/5 Jhund on Zee5: The highly acclaimed 2022 biographical sports film portrays the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. After its theatrical release in March, the movie is all set for its OTT debut on May 6th. (T-Series YouTube)
    Night Manager
    View all Images
    Know all about the Night Manager OTT release. (Disney+ Hotstar Twitter)

    In January, it was first announced that the famous BBC spy-thriller Night Manager was getting a Hindi remake and it would star the duo of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. If you're a fan of spy thrillers, you must have heard about the popular British television show Night Manager starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. And if you have not, you can get to experience the show, filled with Indian flavor, right from the comfort of your home. The show is a direct-to-OTT release, so you need to know the Night Manager OTT release details to know where to watch this series online.

    Night Manager OTT release: Details

    Originally based on the 1993 novel of the same title by John le Carre and later turned into a TV series by BBC, the show has a rather unique premise. A night manager of a luxury hotel is recruited to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer, billed “the worst man in the world”. Now, this makeshift spy is the only one who can save the world from certain doom.

    The original show received extremely positive reviews and was nominated for thirty-six awards out of which it won eleven, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

    Night Manager OTT release: When to watch

    The thrilling series has made its debut today, February 17, and is available to be streamed right away. No need to hurry, however, as the show will feature in the streaming platform's library for a long time.

    Night Manager OTT release: Where to watch

    Disney+ Hotstar took to Twitter to announce the show for Hotstar Specials, the streaming platform's original shows vertical. It tweeted, “Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon - ek hotel ka night manager. #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager, #ComingSoon”.

    The tweet also revealed the main cast of the show that include Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome among others. The show will be directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose.

    First Published Date: 17 Feb, 18:05 IST
