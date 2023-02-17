The Night Manager OTT Release is here: Where to Watch Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor series

In January, it was first announced that the famous BBC spy-thriller Night Manager was getting a Hindi remake and it would star the duo of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. If you're a fan of spy thrillers, you must have heard about the popular British television show Night Manager starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. And if you have not, you can get to experience the show, filled with Indian flavor, right from the comfort of your home. The show is a direct-to-OTT release, so you need to know the Night Manager OTT release details to know where to watch this series online.

Night Manager OTT release: Details

Originally based on the 1993 novel of the same title by John le Carre and later turned into a TV series by BBC, the show has a rather unique premise. A night manager of a luxury hotel is recruited to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer, billed “the worst man in the world”. Now, this makeshift spy is the only one who can save the world from certain doom.

The original show received extremely positive reviews and was nominated for thirty-six awards out of which it won eleven, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

Night Manager OTT release: When to watch

The thrilling series has made its debut today, February 17, and is available to be streamed right away. No need to hurry, however, as the show will feature in the streaming platform's library for a long time.

Night Manager OTT release: Where to watch

Disney+ Hotstar took to Twitter to announce the show for Hotstar Specials, the streaming platform's original shows vertical. It tweeted, “Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon - ek hotel ka night manager. #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager, #ComingSoon”.

The tweet also revealed the main cast of the show that include Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome among others. The show will be directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose.