The Night Manager Part 2 OTT release: When, where to watch Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor series

In January, it was first announced that the famous BBC spy-thriller The Night Manager was getting a Hindi remake and it would star the duo of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The first four episodes of the series were released on February 16, as Part 1 and it received appreciation from fans and critics alike. And now, after a long wait, Part 2 of the series will soon be here and you can enjoy the conclusion of the story. The show is a direct-to-OTT release, so you need to know The Night Manager Part 2 OTT release details to know where to watch this series online.

The Night Manager Part 2 OTT release: Details

Originally based on the 1993 novel of the same title by John le Carre and later turned into a TV series by BBC, the show has a rather unique premise. A night manager of a luxury hotel is recruited to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer, billed as “the worst man in the world”. Now, this makeshift spy is the only one who can save the world from certain doom.

The original show received extremely positive reviews and was nominated for thirty-six awards out of which it won eleven, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

The show stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Saswata Chatterjee, and others.

The Night Manager Part 2 OTT release: When to watch

The second part of the thrilling season will stream starting June 30. That means in one week's time, on Friday, you will be able to watch the show. No need to hurry, however, as the show will feature in the streaming platform's library for a long time.

The Night Manager Part 2 OTT release: Where to watch

Disney+ Hotstar took to Twitter to announce the show for Hotstar Specials, the streaming platform's original shows vertical. It tweeted, “Shaan is ready to play with fire and Shelly is willing to burn everything to the ground. This showdown is going to be epic. #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager Part 2 streaming June 30th”.