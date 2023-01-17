Intex Cloud Force Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Intex Cloud Force in India?
Intex Cloud Force price in India at 3,333 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731G; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.