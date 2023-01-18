Itel Ace Star Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

itel ace deep blue dual sim deep blue- Blue
itel ace deep blue dual sim deep blue- Blue
₹849
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Itel Ace Star price in India starts at Rs.949. The lowest price of Itel Ace Star is Rs.849 on amazon.in.
Itel Ace Star price in India starts at Rs.949. The lowest price of Itel Ace Star is Rs.849 on amazon.in.