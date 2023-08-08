 Itel Super Guru 200 Price in India (08 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Itel Super Guru 200

Itel Super Guru 200 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,499 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 208 MHz Processor , 1200 mAh Battery and RAM.
2
Score
Last updated: 08 August 2023
ItelSuperGuru200_Display_1.8inches(4.57cm)
Key Specs
₹1,499
1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
Single core, 208 MHz
1.3 MP
1200 mAh
₹ 1,699 M.R.P. ₹2,099
Itel mobiles price in India starts from Rs.715. HT Tech has 124 Itel mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Itel Super Guru 200 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1200 mAh
  • 1.3 MP
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 504 Hours(2G)
  • 1200 mAh
Camera
  • Single
  • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
  • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • No
Design
  • 50 mm
  • 12.6 mm
  • 118.8 mm
Display
  • 128 x 160 pixels
  • 17.17 %
  • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
  • 114 ppi
  • TFT
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
  • Itel
  • June 22, 2023 (Official)
  • Super Guru 200
Multimedia
  • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
Performance
  • Spreadtrum SC6531E
  • Single core, 208 MHz
Special Features
  • Yes
  • Yes, Limited
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Itel Super Guru 200