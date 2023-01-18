 Karbonn K310i Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Karbonn Mobile Karbonn K310i

    Karbonn K310i

    Karbonn K310i is a phone, available price is Rs 949 in India with Rear Camera, Processor, 800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K310i from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K310i now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36952/heroimage/148706-v1-karbonn-k310i-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36952/images/Design/148706-v1-karbonn-k310i-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36952/images/Design/148706-v1-karbonn-k310i-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹949
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹949
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 849 M.R.P. ₹1,190
    Buy Now

    Karbonn K310i Price in India

    Karbonn K310i price in India starts at Rs.949. The lowest price of Karbonn K310i is Rs.849 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn K310i price in India starts at Rs.949. The lowest price of Karbonn K310i is Rs.849 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn K310i Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 800 mAh
    Battery
    • 800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • No
    Design
    • Blue, Midnight Blue
    Display
    • 114 ppi
    • TFT
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • December 14, 2021 (Official)
    • K310i
    • Karbonn
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Torch Light
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • microUSB
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    • Yes, WAP
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Karbonn K310i