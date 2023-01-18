Karbonn K310i Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn K310I
₹849
₹1,190
Karbonn K310i price in India starts at Rs.949. The lowest price of Karbonn K310i is Rs.849 on amazon.in.
