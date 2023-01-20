 Karbonn K334 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn K334

    Karbonn K334 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,099 in India with Rear Camera, Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 394 KB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K334 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K334 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    
    Key Specs
    ₹1,099
    394 KB
    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    1800 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 1,295 M.R.P. ₹1,590
    Karbonn mobiles price in India starts from Rs.399. HT Tech has 358 Karbonn mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Karbonn K334 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 1800 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 600(2G)
    • Up to 7(2G)
    • Up to 600(2G)
    • 1800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 7(2G)
    Camera
    • Smile detection, White balance presets, Multi Shot
    • No
    Design
    • 46 mm
    • 16.40 mm
    • 109.8 mm
    • Red-Black, Back light of keypad : Blue
    • 79.5 grams
    Display
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 1.8 inches (4.57 cm)
    • 20.19 %
    • 114 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • Karbonn
    • March 17, 2010
    • K334
    Multimedia
    • Yes, One Touch FM Key
    • Yes, One Touch FM Key
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Music Formats: Yes, One Touch Music Playe, Music Formats : MP3, MIDI with Sound Recording
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, 500 Entries
    • Yes, SMS Storage 200
    • STK, Wallpaper, Power on/off animation, Graphic icons, Voice Recorder, CLID with Photo, Caller group, Power Saver, Predictive text, Languages : English, Hindi, Calculator, Alarm clock, Stop Watch, World Times, Speed Dialing, Organizer, To Do List, Currency converter, Health Management, Image Format : JPG, BMP, GIF
    • No
    • Yes, SMS Storage 200
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 2 GB
    • 394 KB
    Karbonn K334