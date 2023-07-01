Home Laptops PC Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Apple MacBook Air price plunges!

Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale, Apple MacBook Air 2020 has become an interesting deal to grab.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 01 2023, 00:08 IST
Apple MacBook Air M2 256GB First Glance: New everything
Apple MacBook Air M2
1/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 brings a new minimalist design from the 14-inch MacBook Pro. The sides are now thicker and have rounded edges, while the Apple logo grows bigger on the lid. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
2/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 gets a new 13.6-inch LCD display with slim bezels and a new notch for holding the 1080p webcam. The display is brighter than the M1 MacBook Air display. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
3/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 also gets a new keyboard with larger keycaps, even for the Fn keys. The Touch ID fingerprint scanner on the Sleep Key is still present. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Apple MacBook Air M2
4/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 comes with macOS Monterey out of the box. However, it will get macOS Ventura update later in the year with the new features such as Stage Manager, Spotlight Search, and more. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
5/6 Apple promises up to 18 hours of battery life on the MacBook Air M2, which is the same as the MacBook Air M1. The 256GB variant gets you the 30W adapter whereas the 512GB variant gets you the 36W dual port charger. It also supports the 67W fast charger that does 0-50 percent in 30 minutes. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
6/6 Other than the MagSafe port for charging, you get two USB-C ports with support Thunderbolt 3, USB-4 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 speed formats. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Early Amazon Prime Day deal is offering the MacBook Air 2020 with a big discount. (Unsplash)

The Amazon Prime Day sale is still weeks away, but already some really eye-catching deals are being rolled out. The annual event is scheduled for July 11-12 exclusively for Prime members. It will offer massive discounts on a wide range of products from Fire Tablets, Echo Dot, Fire TVs, smartwatches, smartphones, laptops and a lot more. But ahead of this mega shopping fest, some early deals are proving to be too tempting to resist!

Among the many deals on offer ahead of the Prime Day sale is the one on Apple MacBook. And it may well be worth it for you to check it out. Here is how much the MacBook Air will cost you.

Apple MacBook Air price cut

Amazon is offering a flat $199 discount from its retail price of $1178. That means a discount of 16 percent. After this discount, it will cost you $978.99 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Before confirming your order, you must know more about the Apple MacBook Air 2020. Read on to have a quick look.

Apple MacBook Air 202 at a glance

The MacBook Air 2020 is equipped with a 13.3-inch IPS LED display boasting a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a brightness of 400 nits. It is powered by the Apple M1 chip, which includes an 8-core CPU comprising 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores.

The laptop is powered by a 49.9 Watt battery, which is capable of providing up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing or up to 18 hours of movie playback on the Apple TV app, Apple claimed. It supports 30W USB-C charging. Additionally, the MacBook Air 2020 features a Backlit Magic Keyboard with an Ambient light sensor, a Touch ID sensor for biometric authentication, and a 720p FaceTime HD camera for video calls.

In terms of audio, it features Stereo speakers with the support of Dolby Atmos playback, a three-mic array with directional beamforming, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It weighs just 2.8 pounds (1.29 kg).

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 00:08 IST

First Published Date: 01 Jul, 00:08 IST
