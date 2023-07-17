After Mac-fest at WWDC 2023, M3 MacBook Air, iMac launches likely soon: Gurman

Apple's WWDC 2023 was focused mainly on Vision Pro, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and other software announcements, but there were a couple of notable hardware products that were unveiled too. While the Apple Vision Pro, the company's first AR/VR headset stole all the headlines, the Cupertino-based tech giant also launched a 15-inch MacBook Air, powered by Apple Silicon, as well as Mac Pro and Mac Studio powered by the M2 Ultra SoC. Now, several other Macs could be making their debut later this year.

New Macs to debut later this year

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, revealed that Apple is planning to make the jump to its M3 chip later this year with the launch of new Macs. While some Apple enthusiasts expected this Apple Silicon chip to come with Macs introduced at WWDC 2023, it did not happen, as the company brought the M2 Ultra to the Mac Studio, as well as the Mac Pro, its highest-performing desktop. A highly demanded 15-inch version of the MacBook Air was also unveiled, starting at $1299, dropping the price of the 13-inch version to $1099.

But now, Gurman claims that the M3 chip could be on its way and we could see the new Macs in October, shortly after Apple's Fall event where the new iPhones are expected to be launched, alongside the new Apple Watch Series.

What Macs could we get to see? Well, according to Gurman, Apple is planning to introduce the M3 SoC starting with the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro. However, the top-end MacBook Pros are not expected to make the jump at this time.

What's next for iPad?

While we could see new iPads alongside the Macs in October, there aren't expected to be any substantial upgrades, according to Gurman. In fact, the iPad Pros powered by M3 SoC and OLED displays could arrive next year. There's news for potential iPad Air buyers too. Gurman has claimed that an iPad Air with boosted specifications and more power could be in the works too. However, the tentative launch timeline is not yet known.