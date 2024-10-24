AIO liquid cooling kit for CPU: What is it and which one to buy under 5000

Once upon a time, water-cooling your CPU generally meant building the entire kit from scratch which involved getting custom tubing measured for the size of your case, the coolant, and having to secure everything yourself so that there are no leaks. It was a task only the hardened enthusiasts would take up. It's a completely different story today. AIO or All-In-One liquid coolers come pre-built with tubing and the liquid all filled in from the factory, so all you have to do is attach it over the CPU just like an air cooler. This makes it very easy for novice builders to step into the world of liquid cooling, without getting their hands wet.

What is an AIO cooler and why do I need one?

An AIO liquid cooler is exactly what it sounds like – a cooler which uses water to move the heat away from the CPU. It consists of a pump that sits directly on the CPU, and two tubes which circulate the water through the radiator. The fans attached to the radiator help cool the water via the fins. Depending on the CPU temperature, the pump can increase or decrease the flow of water and fans can spin up or down depending on how much cooling performance is required.

Liquid coolers are generally more effective and can produce lower operating temperatures, but there are premium air coolers that can match the performance of liquid coolers. If you're not doing any strenuous activity on your PC, then the stock cooler or an aftermarket air cooler should do the job just fine. But if you're going to use your PC for video editing or gaming, an AIO cooler can cool your CPU more effectively, and you won't have to spend much more than an equivalent air cooler.

Things to keep in mind before upgrading to an AIO kit

• Check compatibility with your chassis: Most PC cases should easily accept 120mm or 240mm AIO coolers, but it's best to check the specifications to be sure.

• Decide on the radiator size: Depending on the tier of your CPU and what you plan to do with it, you need to decide on the size of the AIO cooler accordingly. The size refers to the radiator, which is generally 120mm or 140mm depending on the size of the fan. A 120mm radiator will have a single 120mm fan attached to it, a 240mm radiator will have two 120mm fans one below the other, while a 360mm comes with three fans. The length of the radiator increases with the number of fans, so make sure your case can accommodate it. It's a similar case for 140mm fans which come in options of 280mm (two fans) and 420mm (three fans).

• Double-check the thickness of the radiator: An often overlooked aspect is factoring the thickness of the radiator and the fans that clip on to it. While the length might fit easily in your case, the depth could interfere with other components like an extra-long GPU. There's also the tubing to consider, which will room in the case to be routed optimally.

The best AIO coolers under ₹ 5,000

• Aerocool Mirage L120

The Aerocool Mirage L120 comes in black or white, and is a great starting point for an AIO cooler. It's a 120mm cooler which means it should most certainly fit in pretty much any case and it also has ARGB lighting on the pump and the fan. The copper water block should ensure more effective heat transfer, and the low-density fins per inch on the radiator allow for greater airflow. The tubing is braided and flexible enough to easily install the radiator, and it even has teflon coating to prevent loss of water. The Mirage L120 can be found for roughly Rs. 3,500.

• Gamdias Aura GL240 V2

If you're looking to step up your water cooling game, the Gamdias Aura GL240 V2 AIO cooler is perfect for the job, and is within budget. You can find it online for under Rs. 5,000, and this gets you a 240mm radiator, 30 built-in light effects along with ARGB sync, hydraulic PWM fans, and support for the latest Intel and AMD sockets. The brushed metal plating on the pump is also fully rotatable so you can position it the right way up, no matter how you install the pump.

• Cooler Master MasterLiquid 240L Core

Cooler Master seems to have made the ARGB version of this the new default choice, but you can still find this non-RGB version online for just under Rs. 5,000. For those looking for a stealthy look to their gaming PC, the MasterLiquid 240L Core is a great choice. It features an improved design over the previous model, a dual-chamber pump, dual 120mm fans, and Cryofuze thermal paste is included in the box. The Cooler Master logo lights up in white, but it doesn't have any other LEDs.

• DeepCool LE500

Another trusted name in the cooling game, the DeepCool LE500 240mm AIO cooler offers a lovely minimalist look to your build thanks to the static LED lighting. The new larger copper cold plate promises better cooling performance, and the compact size of the radiator allows it to fit in most mini-ITX cases too.