 How to choose the right AMD CPU for your next laptop | Laptops-pc
Home Laptops PC How to choose the right AMD CPU for your next laptop

How to choose the right AMD CPU for your next laptop

Picking the right AMD laptop is not hard, once you understand what to look for in the CPU. Here’s a simple guide to know your way around AMD’s naming convention, so you can make an informed decision on your next purchase.

By: ROYDON CEREJO
| Updated on: Oct 24 2024, 09:26 IST
How to choose the right AMD CPU for your next laptop
Just like Intel’s chips, all those numbers and letters in the name of an AMD CPU correlate to a class and performance tier in the whole lineup. (AMD)

AMD processors in recent years have become excellent value offerings, performing nearly the same or better than some of its Intel counterparts, while costing less. It's the same for its laptop processors too, which offer good performance and decent battery life. While AMD laptop offerings are not as plentiful as Intel offerings in India, there are some quality models out there, it's important to know what AMD processor is right for you.

We've already seen how to identify Intel's laptop CPU lineup, and it's now time to take a closer look at AMD's offerings. It's a bit different with AMD as the processor numbering doesn't always coincide with the architecture generation, leading to quite a bit of confusion. Before diving in the various processor models, it's important to have an overview of AMD's recent processor architectures so you can decide whether to buy a CPU based on it or not, depending on what you plan to do with your laptop.

You may be interested in

38% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹48,790Original price:₹78,999
Buy now
23% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹35,300Original price:₹46,000
Buy now
Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop
  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹32,990
Check details
Infinix INBook X1 Slim XL21 Laptop
  • Starfall Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹30,990
Check details

Also read: Best Windows mini-PCs from Asus, Lenovo and others to buy in India

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Which ‘Zen' generation should I opt for?

AMD's fortunes changed for the better when it introduced its Ryzen brand of CPUs based on its new ‘Zen' architecture back in 2017. When it comes to laptop processors, you should be looking at a Zen 3-based processor or newer ideally for optimal performance and power efficiency. You'll find many Ryzen 6000 series and 7000 series CPU models that are based on the Zen 3/ 3+ architecture. You need to be a little careful though as there are a couple of Ryzen 7000 series chips like the Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 3 7320U that are based on Zen 2.

AMD's Zen 4 is what you should be aiming for as this architecture brought about major CPU redesigns, a smaller 5nm fabrication process, and improved single-threaded performance. The Ryzen 7040/ 45 series and 8000 series of laptop processors are all Zen 4.

Also read: Set up Windows 11 like a pro: 10 things you must do on your new laptop

Zen 5 is the most recent launch and you'll find AMD's 9000 series desktop processors and its Ryzen AI 300 series of laptop chips that are based on it. All upcoming AMD Copilot+ PCs will be using one of the new Ryzen AI 300 CPUs.

Understanding AMD's CPU naming convention

Just like Intel's chips, all those numbers and letters in the name of an AMD CPU correlate to a class and performance tier in the whole lineup. We start with the basics which are the four classes – Ryzen 3, 5, 7, and 9. As you might have figured, the higher the number the better the performance. Ryzen 3 is usually for entry-level laptops, Ryzen 5 for mid-range offerings, Ryzen7 for performance oriented and gaming laptops, while Ryzen 9 is the absolute best performance for premium machines and high-end gaming laptops. In late 2022, AMD proposed a revised naming convention for its processors launching in 2023 and beyond. This chart from AMD is a good guideline to quickly understanding the type and class of the processor. The third number gives you a quick understanding of the Zen architecture, while the last letter lets you gauge the power draw.

How to choose the right AMD CPU for your next laptop
This chart from AMD is a good guideline to quickly understanding the type and class of the processor. (AMD)
This chart from AMD is a good guideline to quickly understanding the type and class of the processor. (AMD)

AMD Ryzen processors with NPUs

The above naming convention does not account for what type of NPU is in the processor or if it even has one. AMD's latest processors with a built-in NPU is the Ryzen AI 300 series. If you see a laptop with the Ryzen AI branding, it most likely has a built-in NPU for accelerating AI tasks. However, only the Ryzen AI 300 series of laptops will qualify to be a Copilot+ PC since their NPUs can achieve 50+ TOPS in performance (40 TOPS is the minimum to qualify).

If you don't care about silly marketing terms but need a more affordable AMD laptop with an NPU, there's the Ryzen 8000 series of mobile chips. Most of these processors (with the exception of the Ryzen 5 8540U and Ryzen 3 8440U) feature a built-in NPU with 16 TOPS performance. There are a bunch of Ryzen 7000 series laptop processors too with a 10 TOPS NPU onboard.

Also read: Windows 11 essential tips and tricks: Become a Pro user in minutes

AMD Athlon mobile CPUs

AMD's Athlon series of processors were hugely popular at one point, but these have been all but replaced by Ryzen processors. AMD still has a small portfolio of Athlon mobile processors with a 7000 series branding, but these are all based on the Zen 2 architecture and should not be confused with the Ryzen 7000 series.

Picking the right AMD laptop for you

Now that you know how to identify an AMD laptop processor, choosing one should be a much simpler process. You can always refer to this handy chart at the end of the page to know more about the CPU in your laptop, before you pull the trigger. If you're looking to keep your laptop for a long time, paying the slight premium for a Ryzen 8000 series processor makes sense. If you don't have any specific workload or apps you have to run and are buying the laptop purely for general purpose use, there's no need to look beyond a Ryzen 5-based laptop. This mid-range series should offer enough performance to run Windows 11, basic apps, and steam video.

If you're into gaming or doing heavy workloads like photo or video editing, I'd recommend sticking to a Ryzen 7 model or higher only. A processor with an ‘HS' or ‘HX' suffix should be able to deliver enough power for demanding tasks. If you need a balance of power and battery life, then stick to a ‘U' suffixed CPU.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Oct, 09:26 IST
Trending: apple october event 2024: m4 imac set to launch with performance boost, wi-fi 7, and usb-c accessories infinix inbook air pro plus laptop with 14-inch oled display launched in india: check price, features and more hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more amazon diwali sale 2024: get up to 40% off on asus vivobook s 16 oled to lenovo yoga slim 6 and more laptops wings nuvobook pro review: quite a reliable laptop for everyday needs - private or professional apple october event 2024: m4 macbook pro key details tipped online ahead of launch event windows 11 essential tips and tricks: become a pro user in minutes ms office crashing on windows 11? know how to fix it with official solution from microsoft hp omen 16 intel review: no-nonsense gaming machine windows 12: launch, anticipated features, ai upgrades and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 23: How to get Magma Quake Emote
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans camp outside Rockstar Games offices: What lengths will fans go for leaks?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans enthralled by Indie open world game concept set in Scottish town Paisley
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets