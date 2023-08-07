Home Laptops PC News Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Get up to 45% off on Lenovo Laptops and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Get up to 45% off on Lenovo Laptops and more

Amazon Sale offers: Explore your productivity with Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale! Get up to 45% off on top-notch Lenovo laptops.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 07 2023, 12:52 IST
Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop: In Pics
The Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop features a 14-inch IPS display with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It features a 1MP webcam in front.
1/6 The Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop features a 14-inch IPS display with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It features a 1MP webcam in front. (Shweta Ganjoo/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 The Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop comes with a premium leather finish on top and a 360-degree hinge that makes it possible to be used as a laptop and as a tablet. (Shweta Ganjoo/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The Lenovo Yoga 9i is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Xe Graphics. (Shweta Ganjoo/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 On the memory front, the Lenovo Yoga 9i features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCLe storage. (Shweta Ganjoo/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 On the audio front, the Lenovo Yoga 9i features a rotating soundbar with Dolby Atmos speaker system and four speakers consisting of two woofers and two tweeters. (Shweta Ganjoo/HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Coming to the battery, the Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop features a 60Whr lithium-ion polymer battery. (Shweta Ganjoo/HT Tech)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
View all Images
Get the best Lenovo laptops that you can find at substantial discounts during the Amazon Great Freedom sale. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Amazon Freedom Sale: In today's fast-paced world, owning a laptop has become more than a luxury, it's an absolute necessity. Whether you're a student, a working professional, or simply someone who values efficiency, having a reliable laptop is essential to boost productivity and enhance your overall output. And now, with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, you have the perfect opportunity to get your hands on top-notch Lenovo laptops at unbeatable prices, with discounts of up to 45%!

Lenovo laptops have garnered immense praise for their exceptional features, including remarkable battery life, lightweight designs, and powerful specifications. But that's not all – during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2023, you can also avail an instant 10% discount by using your SBI credit card for payment. The savings don't stop there, as you can explore amazing cashback and exchange offers to make your purchase even more rewarding.

If you're a student searching for the best laptops, Lenovo is your ultimate choice. The Amazon Freedom Sale 2023 presents you with no-cost EMI options, making it even easier to own the laptop of your dreams without breaking the bank. This is your chance to seize the opportunity and save big on your purchase!

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Let's take a sneak peek at some of the best Lenovo laptops that you can find at substantial discounts during the Amazon Great Freedom sale.

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Designed for those on the move, this slim and lightweight laptop is perfect for travelers and professionals alike. With a generous 31 percent discount, you can grab it for just 33,990 during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2023. Boasting an expansive 15-inch screen, 8 GB RAM, and an anti-glare display, this laptop ensures both comfort and productivity during extended working hours.

B0B9YHX39M-1

Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Day 4 LIVE: Huge discounts on mobile phones, smart TVs, and more

2. Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500

For budget-conscious users seeking exceptional performance, this laptop is a stellar choice. With a resilient spill-resistant keyboard and the latest Windows 11 operating system, it offers a seamless computing experience. The laptop's full HD display with a resolution of 1920x1080 and various connectivity options make it a steal at the discounted price of just 24,480 that is now available in this Amazon sale offer.

B0C28FKJXG-2

3. Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Save a whopping 40 percent on this versatile Lenovo laptop during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2023. Designed for professionals on the go, this laptop comes in two attractive colors and boasts a remarkable battery life of up to 7 hours. With added features like a privacy shutter for enhanced security, you can make the most of irresistible deals rolled out during the Amazon Independence day sale and get it for just 35,990.

Read more: Amazon Independence Day sale: Best deals on gadgets - smartwatches, Echo Dot, Firestick and more

B0B4JN3WYP-3

4. Lenovo ThinkBook 15

If you're a multitasking enthusiast seeking optimal productivity, look no further than this exceptional Lenovo laptop. With an incredible 45 percent discount, you can own this powerhouse for just 57,990 during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2023. The backlit keyboard ensures seamless usage even in low-light conditions, and the laptop's sturdy build can withstand accidental knocks and spills. Additionally, the fingerprint reader ensures your files and data remain secure.

B0BDM69W6P-4

5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

Embrace elegance and performance with this stunning Lenovo laptop, available at a 37 percent discount for just 66,490 during the Amazon Sale 2023. The sleek design exudes professionalism, and with 16 GB RAM and impressive processing power, you can breeze through tasks effortlessly. The laptop's 90Hz refresh rate and up to 10 hours of battery life ensure a seamless user experience.

B0BDM69W6P-5

Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: 5 smart devices that are perfect for gifting on Friendship Day 2023

Don't miss out on these unbeatable offers during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale! Upgrade your productivity and efficiency with a top-notch Lenovo laptop while enjoying incredible savings.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 12:52 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets