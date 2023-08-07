Home Tech News Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Day 4 LIVE: Huge discounts on mobile phones, smart TVs, and more
LIVE UPDATES

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Day 4 LIVE: Huge discounts on mobile phones, smart TVs, and more

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023: The sale is going strong and you can grab unbeatable deals and offers on various categories like smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances, kitchen appliances and other electronic items today too. Amazon sale 2023 will go on till August 8.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 07 2023, 08:48 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: 5 best smart TVs available with massive discounts
image caption
1/5 Hisense (43 inches) comes with 20 Watts Output and 43 Inches display. During the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs. 22990 instead of Rs. 44990 with 49% initial discount. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Redmi (32 inches) comes with a 32-inch Metal bezel-less Screen display. Amazon Freedom day sale is offering 58% initial discount on Redmi smart TV which means you can get it for just Rs. 10499 instead of Rs. 24999. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Samsung (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, This Samsung smart TV supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more. You can buy the smart TV for just Rs. 28990 instead of Rs. 52900 during the Amazon Festive season sale - a 45% initial discount.
image caption
4/5 MI (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV, this smart TV features 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. During the Amazon Freedom sale 2023 you can get a 52% initial discount, which means you can buy it for just Rs. 11999 instead of Rs. 24999. (Amazon)
Acer (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV comes with Dual band Wifi and 2-way Bluetooth. There is a 49% initial discount available during the Amazon sale day, which means you can buy it for just Rs. 27999 instead of Rs. 54999.
5/5 Acer (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV comes with Dual band Wifi and 2-way Bluetooth. There is a 49% initial discount available during the Amazon sale day, which means you can buy it for just Rs. 27999 instead of Rs. 54999.
Amazon news
View all Images
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale offers: Keep an eye on the constantly changing discounts, and make your purchases before the sale ends. (Pexels)

Amazon Sale offers: The excitement continues as the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale enters its fourth day. This special Independence Day sale is in full swing, offering a plethora of fantastic deals and offers across a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and various other electronic products. No matter what you're looking for, the Amazon

Others offers

...Read More
07 Aug 2023, 08:45 AM IST

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023 Live: 15 percent discount on iQOO Neo 7 Pro

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is significantly reduced in price. The smartphone's 8GB + 128GB edition normally sells for Rs. 39999, but it is available at a 15% discount during the sale. It costs Rs. 33999. The phone has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera, a large 6000 mAh battery, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC processor.

 

07 Aug 2023, 08:32 AM IST

Amazon sale live: Smart TVs available with massive discounts

Are you a binge watcher of movies and shows, but want something better than your current TV? Samsung (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more. You can buy the smart TV for just Rs. 28990 - a 45% initial discount.

07 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST

Amazon offers live: Sony WH-CH520 gets a big discount

At the Amazon sale today, you can purchase the Sony WH-CH520 headphones as they are currently available at a discounted price of just Rs. 4487. 

 

Sony WH-CH520 offers outstanding audio output and comes equipped with features like multi-point connectivity, app support, up to 50 hours of playback time, and more. 

07 Aug 2023, 08:01 AM IST

Amazon sale live:  Smart devices that are perfect for gifting 

Looking for smart gifts for your loved ones that can enhance their daily lives? look no further, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live, giving customers the opportunity to grab products at amazingly affordable prices. check out our guide. Read more: 5 smart devices that are perfect for gifting on Friendship Day 2023

First Published Date: 07 Aug, 08:01 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets