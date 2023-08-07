Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Day 4 LIVE: Huge discounts on mobile phones, smart TVs, and more
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023: The sale is going strong and you can grab unbeatable deals and offers on various categories like smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances, kitchen appliances and other electronic items today too. Amazon sale 2023 will go on till August 8.
Amazon Sale offers: The excitement continues as the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale enters its fourth day. This special Independence Day sale is in full swing, offering a plethora of fantastic deals and offers across a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances, and various other electronic products.
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023 Live: 15 percent discount on iQOO Neo 7 Pro
The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is significantly reduced in price. The smartphone's 8GB + 128GB edition normally sells for Rs. 39999, but it is available at a 15% discount during the sale. It costs Rs. 33999. The phone has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera, a large 6000 mAh battery, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC processor.
Amazon sale live: Smart TVs available with massive discounts
Are you a binge watcher of movies and shows, but want something better than your current TV? Samsung (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more. You can buy the smart TV for just Rs. 28990 - a 45% initial discount.
Amazon offers live: Sony WH-CH520 gets a big discount
At the Amazon sale today, you can purchase the Sony WH-CH520 headphones as they are currently available at a discounted price of just Rs. 4487.
Sony WH-CH520 offers outstanding audio output and comes equipped with features like multi-point connectivity, app support, up to 50 hours of playback time, and more.
Amazon sale live: Smart devices that are perfect for gifting
Looking for smart gifts for your loved ones that can enhance their daily lives? look no further, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live, giving customers the opportunity to grab products at amazingly affordable prices. check out our guide. Read more: 5 smart devices that are perfect for gifting on Friendship Day 2023
