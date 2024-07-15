Realme 13 Pro series 5G launching in India on July 30: Check camera, design and more specs ahead of official debut

Realme 13 Pro series 5G will be launched in India on July 30. The smartphone series including Realme 13 Pro 5G and Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G is highly anticipated due to constant leaks and teasers. The much-awaited smartphone series will finally break cover by the end of this month. Ahead of the launch, Realme has revealed few of the camera specifications of the Realme 13 Pro series with AI integration and now the leaks have given us a hint as to what the smartphones will offer. Know what the company is planning to announce during the official launch.

Realme 13 Pro series 5G launch date

The Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand, Realme finally announced the official launch date for the upcoming Realme 13 Pro series 5G. The smartphone will make its debut on July 30, 2024, in India. The company unveiled the smartphone will feature an “Ultra Clear Camera with AI” and will announce its first AI photography architecture, the HYPERIMAGE+. Realme said, “The Realme 13 Pro Series 5G brings image processing into the RAW domain to enhance image integrity and capture true light and shadows with smooth transitions.”

The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G will be offered in three colour options: Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green with vegan leather finish. The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G sports a dual main camera system that includes a 50MP OIS main camera with the Sony LYT-701 sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor that comes with 3x optical zoom. Realme claims that the smartphones have received the TÜV Rheinland High-Resolution Camera Certification for their image quality and performance.

Realme 13 Pro series 5G: What to expect

The Realme 13 Pro series 5G may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the devices are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and they may run on OS based on Android 14. The camera and battery specs for Realme 13 Pro Plus and Realme 13 Pro are likely to vary.

Note that the mentioned specs are based on leaks and rumours. Therefore, we must wait for July 30, to confirm what Realme has to offer.

