Amazon Prime Day sale steals: Huge discounts on phones, laptops, appliances and more for US Prime members- Details

Amazon Prime Day Sale is live in the US, offering discounts on smartphones, laptops, smart speakers, tablets, and home appliances. Prime members can also find deals on Amazon devices like Echo speakers and displays. Here are some of the top deals available on the Amazon US website for Prime members.

Smartphone Offers

Prime Day offers significant discounts on smartphones such as the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, and OnePlus Open. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at 26% off, and the OnePlus Open is priced at $1,299, a 24% discount. The Motorola Razr 2023 is offered at 52% off its original price. Apple iPhones are also on sale.

The Motorola Razr 2023 is now $333, a rare price for a foldable device. Despite being last year's model with an older chip, the price makes it a compelling option. The newer Motorola Razr 2024 is priced at $700, but it's not a Prime Day deal. The Razr+ 2024, with a larger display and a newer chipset, is $150 off.

Smart Home Appliances Offers

Amazon's Echo Dot (gen 5) is available at 50% off for $24. The Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum cleaner is priced at $249 after a 55% discount. The Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit is $199, with 39% off. The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle, including a 64 GB Kindle Scribe, is available at $324, an 18% discount.

Laptops and Tablets Offers

The Acer Aspire Go 15 Slim laptop is selling for $239, a $60 discount. The Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch is available at 10% off, priced at $1,728. The Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop is $1,299. In tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available at $199, a 39% discount. The Apple iPad (10th gen) is $299 after a 14% discount, and the Apple iPad mini is priced at $679.

Other offers include the FitBit Charge 6 at $99, a 36% discount, Apple AirPods Max at $394, and the Apple Watch Series 9 at $309, a 28% discount.