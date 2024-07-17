 Amazon Prime Day sale steals: Huge discounts on phones, laptops, appliances and more for US Prime members- Details | Tech News
Amazon Prime Day sale in the US is here with discounts on smartphones, laptops, appliances, and more. Prime members get the best deals on phones like Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 8 Pro, among others. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers!

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 17 2024, 17:34 IST
Amazon Prime Day Deals: Get Apple Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) with huge discounts
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41 mm) smartwatch is available on Amazon with 25% discount. Which means that under the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can buy it for just Rs.34499 instead of Rs.45900.
Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41 mm) Smartwatch comes with 1 Lithium-Ion battery.
Apple watch SE (2nd Gen) is available with 20 Percent discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Currently you can buy it for just Rs.23999 instead of Rs. 29900.
Apple watch SE 2 helps you to take good care of your health as it keeps track of your heart rate, sleep and oxygen composition.
Amazon Prime Day sale in the US is here! Score big discounts on smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and more. (Pexels)

Amazon Prime Day Sale is live in the US, offering discounts on smartphones, laptops, smart speakers, tablets, and home appliances. Prime members can also find deals on Amazon devices like Echo speakers and displays. Here are some of the top deals available on the Amazon US website for Prime members.

Smartphone Offers

Prime Day offers significant discounts on smartphones such as the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, and OnePlus Open. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at 26% off, and the OnePlus Open is priced at $1,299, a 24% discount. The Motorola Razr 2023 is offered at 52% off its original price. Apple iPhones are also on sale.

The Motorola Razr 2023 is now $333, a rare price for a foldable device. Despite being last year's model with an older chip, the price makes it a compelling option. The newer Motorola Razr 2024 is priced at $700, but it's not a Prime Day deal. The Razr+ 2024, with a larger display and a newer chipset, is $150 off.

Smart Home Appliances Offers

Amazon's Echo Dot (gen 5) is available at 50% off for $24. The Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum cleaner is priced at $249 after a 55% discount. The Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit is $199, with 39% off. The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle, including a 64 GB Kindle Scribe, is available at $324, an 18% discount.

Laptops and Tablets Offers

The Acer Aspire Go 15 Slim laptop is selling for $239, a $60 discount. The Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch is available at 10% off, priced at $1,728. The Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop is $1,299. In tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available at $199, a 39% discount. The Apple iPad (10th gen) is $299 after a 14% discount, and the Apple iPad mini is priced at $679.

Other offers include the FitBit Charge 6 at $99, a 36% discount, Apple AirPods Max at $394, and the Apple Watch Series 9 at $309, a 28% discount.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 17:34 IST
