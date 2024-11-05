Apple plans major MacBook Pro redesign for 2026 with OLED display, M6 chip, and slimmer design: Report

Apple's innovation timeline remains a hot topic in the tech world, even as it celebrates the recent launch of its new MacBook Pro models featuring the M4 chips. New insights suggest that the company is already plotting significant updates for its flagship laptop, with a redesign expected to debut in 2026. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reveals that while the 2025 MacBook Pro will likely see a chip upgrade, the major enhancements, including an OLED display and Apple's upcoming 2nm M6 chip, are slated for the following year.

2025 MacBook Pro: A Performance Focus

In 2025, Apple will primarily focus on performance enhancements. The next iteration of the MacBook Pro will incorporate the M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chipsets, providing users with a robust processing upgrade. However, Gurman indicates that users should not anticipate any dramatic design changes with this release. This decision reflects Apple's strategy of reserving significant updates for 2026, signalling that the real excitement lies just beyond the immediate future.

2026 MacBook Pro: A Shift to OLED Displays

The anticipated 2026 MacBook Pro redesign aims to introduce an OLED display, marking a notable shift from the current mini-LED technology. This new OLED setup, already showcased in the M4 iPad Pro, utilises stacked layers of organic light-emitting diodes, which can improve brightness and energy efficiency. The transition to OLED not only promises to enhance visual quality but also allows for a thinner laptop, as OLED technology requires less internal space than mini-LED options. Initial plans aimed for a 2025 rollout, but development delays have pushed this significant upgrade back to 2026.

New Chip Technology on the Horizon

Additionally, the 2026 MacBook Pro will feature Apple's latest M6 chip, built using a cutting-edge 2nm manufacturing process. This advancement in chip technology is poised to deliver greater processing power and enhanced energy efficiency. Apple's commitment to producing high-performance devices continues, as it seeks to balance intensive computing capabilities with effective battery management, ensuring users can tackle demanding tasks with ease.