Latest Tech News Laptops PC Laptops PC News Apple plans major MacBook Pro redesign for 2026 with OLED display, M6 chip, and slimmer design: Report

Apple plans major MacBook Pro redesign for 2026 with OLED display, M6 chip, and slimmer design: Report

Apple is set to revamp its MacBook Pro lineup in 2026, and is likely to introduce an OLED display and a powerful 2nm M6 chip, following an M5 upgrade in 2025.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 05 2024, 16:16 IST
Icon
MacBook Pro, Philips Smart Lighting to PlayFit Slim, 5 smart devices for your home
Apple MacBook Pro
1/5 Apple MacBook Pro: The laptop is famously known for its longevity and top-notch performance. It provides advanced security features to keep your data safe. Additionally, You can stay productive and connected for extended periods with the MacBook Pro's powerful processors, stunning Retina display, and long battery life. 
Apple MacBook Pro
2/5 Philips Hue Smart Lighting: It offers a wide range of smart bulbs, light strips, and accessories that enables you to control your lighting remotely via smartphone or voice assistants like Alexa or Siri. The smart lighting products bring convenience, ambiance, and enhanced security to your home
Apple MacBook Pro
3/5 Racold India: It is an Omnis Wi-Fi Electric Storage Water Heater that offers many smart features. You can easily control and schedule your geyser remotely, optimizing energy usage. It offers high-density PUF insulation that minimizes heat loss, ensuring an optimal heating performance that also reduces electricity consumption.
Apple MacBook Pro
4/5 Infinix Smartphones: Infinix offers numerous features at a very affordable price. It offers an amazing battery life, colorful displays, and top-quality cameras giving you an enhanced mobile experience.
Apple MacBook Pro
5/5 Playfit  Slim: The smartwatch comes with an IPS LCD screen which is water and dust resistance. It has various different sports modes including heart rate and fitness tracker, sleep and SPO2 monitor, and Bluetooth notification among others. It also has a 180mAh battery with a 7-day battery life and a 15-day standby time guarantee to give a long-lasting battery life.
Apple MacBook Pro
icon View all Images
Apple is planning a major redesign for the MacBook Pro, set to launch in 2026. (Bloomberg)

Apple's innovation timeline remains a hot topic in the tech world, even as it celebrates the recent launch of its new MacBook Pro models featuring the M4 chips. New insights suggest that the company is already plotting significant updates for its flagship laptop, with a redesign expected to debut in 2026. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reveals that while the 2025 MacBook Pro will likely see a chip upgrade, the major enhancements, including an OLED display and Apple's upcoming 2nm M6 chip, are slated for the following year.

Also read: Apple launches new, more powerful versions of MacBook Pro

You may be interested in

LaptopsTablets
9% OFF
Apple MacBook Air M2 MLXY3HN A Ultrabook
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹122,990Original price:₹134,900
Buy now
28% OFF
Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹66,990Original price:₹92,900
Buy now
3% OFF
Apple MacBook Pro MXK52HN A Ultrabook
  • Space Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹148,090Original price:₹151,900
Buy now
6% OFF
Apple MacBook Air MRE92HN A Ultrabook
  • Space Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
Discounted price:₹126,990Original price:₹134,900
Buy now

2025 MacBook Pro: A Performance Focus

In 2025, Apple will primarily focus on performance enhancements. The next iteration of the MacBook Pro will incorporate the M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chipsets, providing users with a robust processing upgrade. However, Gurman indicates that users should not anticipate any dramatic design changes with this release. This decision reflects Apple's strategy of reserving significant updates for 2026, signalling that the real excitement lies just beyond the immediate future.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Also read: AMD Ryzen AI: Supported CPUs, features, and everything you need to know

2026 MacBook Pro: A Shift to OLED Displays

The anticipated 2026 MacBook Pro redesign aims to introduce an OLED display, marking a notable shift from the current mini-LED technology. This new OLED setup, already showcased in the M4 iPad Pro, utilises stacked layers of organic light-emitting diodes, which can improve brightness and energy efficiency. The transition to OLED not only promises to enhance visual quality but also allows for a thinner laptop, as OLED technology requires less internal space than mini-LED options. Initial plans aimed for a 2025 rollout, but development delays have pushed this significant upgrade back to 2026.

Also read: Apple's Mac mini M4 is the best value-for-money Apple product in years: Here's why

New Chip Technology on the Horizon

Additionally, the 2026 MacBook Pro will feature Apple's latest M6 chip, built using a cutting-edge 2nm manufacturing process. This advancement in chip technology is poised to deliver greater processing power and enhanced energy efficiency. Apple's commitment to producing high-performance devices continues, as it seeks to balance intensive computing capabilities with effective battery management, ensuring users can tackle demanding tasks with ease.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 16:16 IST
Trending: apple october event 2024: m4 imac set to launch with performance boost, wi-fi 7, and usb-c accessories infinix inbook air pro plus laptop with 14-inch oled display launched in india: check price, features and more hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more amazon diwali sale 2024: get up to 40% off on asus vivobook s 16 oled to lenovo yoga slim 6 and more laptops wings nuvobook pro review: quite a reliable laptop for everyday needs - private or professional apple october event 2024: m4 macbook pro key details tipped online ahead of launch event windows 11 essential tips and tricks: become a pro user in minutes ms office crashing on windows 11? know how to fix it with official solution from microsoft hp omen 16 intel review: no-nonsense gaming machine windows 12: launch, anticipated features, ai upgrades and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA San Andreas

Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA San Andreas, and more leaving PS Plus soon: Here’s what you need to know
GTA 6 trailer 2

Is the next GTA 6 trailer just days away? Fans speculate on a November 6 drop
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5: Orion Skill Skin Faded Wheel event is here

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5: Orion Skill Skin Faded Wheel event is here
GTA 6 teaser

GTA 6 teaser unleashes wave of anticipation as former dev hints at groundbreaking realism- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4: What’s new in Booyah Pass for November 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4: What’s new in Booyah Pass for November 2024

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets