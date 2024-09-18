Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

We often associate a device that's slim to also be lightweight, but that's not always true especially in the case of laptops. Having a slim laptop is beneficial as it can slip into narrow bags and it looks pretty cool, but thermals can be a problem when you have limited surface area to work with. A lightweight laptop would be of greater benefit as it's easier to travel with, move around the house with, and only takes up a bit more space in your bag. Having a laptop that's thin and light would be the ideal scenario, but these generally tend to be quite expensive. We've put together a list of good lightweight laptops that are affordable and pack good features.

List of Best Selling Products

Dell Inspiron 14

Dell's XPS line offers some of the best thin and light laptops, but prices also start at a whopping Rs. 1,50,000. The Dell Inspiron 14 offers the best balance of features and price, while also offering a light laptop. In fact, the Inspiron 14 has a lower starting weight than the XPS 14. Prices start at Rs. 44,000 for a 13th Gen Intel CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. We recommend getting one configuration above it which has a Core i5-1334U CPU with Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for roughly Rs. 69,000. It's a configuration that'll age better over the years.



LG Gram 16

LG's Gram series has some ridiculously thin and light laptops and while they cost a bit of a premium, it's still better value than an equivalent machine for most others. The LG Gram 16 gets my vote as it weighs just 1.2kg, which is madness for a 16-inch laptop. It's also crazy-thin with a thickness of just 16.8mm. It's powered by Intel's 13th Gen Core i7-1360P processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The IPS display has a resolution of 2560x1600 and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it good for running productivity apps. The laptop is also quite durable thanks to the MIL-STD-810H certification. There's not much compromise on ports either, as you get two USB-C and USB-A ports, HDMI, and a microSD card reader.



Apple MacBook Air

No lightweight laptop list would be complete without mentioning the MacBook Air. Now in two sizes, even the 15-inch model is fairly lightweight at just 1.51kg. It's the best Apple computer for most users thanks to the powerful Apple M3 processor. Physical ports are still quite limited to just two USB-C ports, and adding more RAM or storage increases the price quite drastically. The M4 SoC, which is in the new iPad Pros, probably won't come to the Macs this year, so it should be fine to pick one up today.



Samsung Galaxy Book 4

Samsung has bolstered its laptop line in India off late, and the latest Galaxy Book 4 offers stiff competition to the likes of Dell and HP. There are multiple tiers in the series like the standard Galaxy Book, Book Pro, and the Book 360. Most users should be happy with the specs and features of the standard Galaxy Book lineup. These laptops weigh around 1.55kg, which is not bad for a 15.6-inch laptop. Prices start at Rs. 68,000, but we'd recommend getting the middle spec which costs about Rs. 73,990. This gets you a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You get plenty of ports like two USB-C, Ethernet, HDMI, two USB-A, and a microSD card reader.



Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i

Searching for the right Lenovo laptop on their site can be a little tricky as some models are advertised with the latest specs, but when you go to add the configuration to your cart, it's actually an older model with a previous generation processor. If you're patient though, you will spot a good one like this OLED variant of the IdeaPad Slim 5i. There isn't a mention of how much this particular SKU weighs, but the weight for the series is said to start from 1.38kg. The OLED variant of the Slim 5i is an interesting choice since for roughly Rs. 72,000, you get an Intel 13th Gen Core i5-13420H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. That's some serious specs that's sure to deliver very good performance for years. The OLED display is a 14-inch Full-HD panel, with HDR 500 certification, and up to 400 nits of brightness.

HP Envy x360 (14)

The HP Envy x360 14-inch strikes a good balance between features and price, and its weight of just 1.39kg makes it perfect for our list. It's a premium 2-in-1 laptop with a comfortable size for drawing and sketching, using the optional HP stylus. It also has great specs like the new AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The 14-inch IPS display has narrow bezels, a Full-HD resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass NBT scratch protection. It also ships with a 65W power adapter that can charge the laptop up to 50% in 30 minutes.

Acer Swift Go 14 OLED

The Acer Swift Go 14 OLED offers excellent value at its current selling price of Rs. 80,000 on Acer's website. It weighs roughly 1.3kg, making it highly portable and the 14-inch size means it's quite compact too. What sets it apart is the high-resolution WQXGA+ OLED display panel. It has a rated brightness of up to 400 nits, and is VESA True Black HDR 500 certified. It also has great specs like an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with integrated Intel Arc graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.