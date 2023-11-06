Icon
Early Black Friday sale: Top HP laptops available with massive discounts now

The holiday season is still a few days away, but that has not stopped companies from rolling out early Black Friday deals! Grab amazing deals in these early Black Friday sales, just check out the top HP laptops.

By: HT TECH
Nov 06 2023, 17:25 IST
Best HP laptops that too with massive early Black Friday discounts. (Pexels)

The holiday season is almost here and soon we will be entering one of the best times of the year, the Fall. Many e-commerce websites have rolled out their early Black Friday sales and massive discounts are available across various products such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more. If you are someone who's looking for a laptop upgrade then check out the best deals on HP laptops of all ranges.

Best HP laptop deals available during early Black Friday sale

HP 14 laptop: It features a 14-inch HD display with a 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel. It is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor for smooth performance and an Intel UHD Graphics 600 card. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It gives up to 11 hours and 30 minutes of battery life and supports fast charging which power up the device by 50 percent in 45 minutes. The discounted price of the laptop is $189.84.

HP 2023 Newest 14 Laptop: The laptop features a 14-inch FHD diagonal display with up to 250 nits brightness. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and ‎an Intel UHD Graphics card. It comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage from hard drive. It gives up to 8 hours of battery life and supports a 45W Smart power adapter. The product is available on Amazon at a discounted price of  $379.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

HP 15 Laptop: It sports a 15.6-inch HD Micro-Edge display with a 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics card. It has a massive storage capacity with 8 GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It gives up to 7 hours and 15 minutes of battery life and supports HP Fast Charge technology for all-day productivity. The HP 15 Laptop is available at a huge discounted price of  $308.89.

HP laptop: It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with BrightView glossy finish. It is powered by 11th Generation Intel Core processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics card. It has a hard drive with 1 TB SSD storage and 16 GB of HP RAM. It claims to offer up to 8 hours of battery life and charges the device to 50 percent within 45 minutes. Now, with the Early Black Friday sale, the device is available at a discounted price of $518.

HP Flagship laptop: The laptop features a 17.3-inch HD+ display with BrightView and 220 nits brightness. It is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and Intel UHD Graphics card. In terms of storage, It comes with 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. It claims to give up to 8 hours of battery life and comes with a 45 W Smart AC power adapter. The device is available at a discounted price of $599.99.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 16:45 IST
