Entry-level Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series leaked! May pack AI processor; know how it can help

A recent leak suggests that Samsung might harness the power of Intel's cutting-edge AI processor for the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 11:45 IST
Some reports suggest that the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Book 4, is expected to boast an Intel Core 5 Processor 120U, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM. (HT Tech)

Samsung is gearing up to introduce its highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series to elevate its Windows laptop lineup. Multiple leaks and rumors have been surfacing around this product already and the latest one has provided an insightful glimpse into the specifications and product images of the upcoming device, creating a buzz among tech enthusiasts. Notably, the leak suggests that Samsung might harness the power of Intel's cutting-edge AI processor for the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series. Check here to know what can be expected from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series intel AI processor?

The recent speculations about the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series suggest that there could be integration of Intel's latest Core Ultra processor, complemented by a specialized Neural Processing Unit (NPU) explicitly designed for offline AI processing. According to a report by 9TO5Google, Samsung may deploy its proprietary AI model, known as "Samsung Guass," within this NPU.

Benefits you will get from an AI chip-powered Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series

If this speculation proves to be true, Samsung can become a pioneer among PC manufacturers by incorporating an SoC with an onboard NPU capable of handling AI queries and processing offline. The implications of such innovation will be extremely beneficial, particularly for tasks like video and photo editing will come with enhanced capabilities of AI in a portable format.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series specs

Various sources have speculated about the specifications for each device in the lineup. The entry-level Galaxy Book 4, designed for office work, reveals 9to5Google and it is expected to boast an Intel Core 5 Processor 120U, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and a spacious 15.6-inch FHD LED display. Simultaneously, it is speculated that it will come with 512 GB of NVMe SSD storage, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The Galaxy Book 4 360 might offer a 360-degree hinge design, which will make it suitable for work and light content editing or gaming.

The leak also hints at additional Pro models and a powerful standalone Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. The Pro models are expected to follow the traditional laptop and 360-degree hinge designs, while the Ultra model can promise a high-performance computing experience.

If Samsung can match what the leak is saying in terms of price and specs, then the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series is something to wait for.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 11:44 IST
