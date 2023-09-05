Foldable iMac? Apple patent reveals revolutionary all-glass design; Know all about it

Apple is no stranger to weird patents. Time and again, the Cupertino-based tech giant has filed patent applications for strange yet fascinating devices. Some of them include a MacBook-integrated iPhone, a windowless car, vibrating VR socks, and even self-adjusting bands for the Apple Watch. While most of these devices do not even get a concept release, the patents themselves shed light on the creativity of Apple engineers as well as the exciting future of technology.

One of the most fascinating patents that Apple has filed in recent years is about a foldable iMac with an all-glass design. Here's what we know about it.

Foldable iMac with an all-glass design

As per a report by PatentlyApple, the patent for the all-glass and foldable iMac was first filed in 2020 by Apple at the US Patent & Trademark Office. While foldable smartphones and laptops have become a common theme now, we're yet to see a foldable desktop, but Apple might be working to bring that to reality. The patent reveals a desktop that does not have a foldable display or a dedicated hinge, but a foldable glass that sweeps at the bottom.

The iMac is supported by a rear stand which might also allow the angle of viewing to be adjusted. It also houses a trackpad and keyboard for the device. Interestingly, one of the diagrams shows dual trackpads at the sides and a keyboard at the centre. The back stand would also include speakers at the side for sound output.

While the patent is for a next-generation all-in-one (AIO) desktop, it could potentially be portable as well. The patent states, “Apple's patent FIG. 20B below the electronic device #2000 may be configured to fold or otherwise flex for storage, transportation, or other functionality.”

While this patent is a fascinating insight into Apple's ideas for the future of MacBooks, it does not necessarily mean it would come to fruition. Therefore, it is safe to say that you shouldn't hold your breath if you're waiting for such a device to come out in the near future, especially at the Apple Wonderlust event that takes place on September 12.

MacBook with a DJ turntable

This is not the first strange patent that Apple has filed in recent years. In July, we noticed a patent for a modular MacBook with a DJ turntable. Titled “Apple Patent Modularized Devices”, the patent is for a base that would accept multiple screens, keyboards, and other accessories as attachments. The base would have a hinge, allowing it to swivel the top and bottom fitments.