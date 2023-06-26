Grab MacBook Air 2020 with a hefty discount! Check Croma Back to Campus offers

The summer vacations are finally coming to an end and it's time to go back to school. But before that, if you've been looking to purchase a new laptop to aid in your learning, then you'll be amazed to know that Croma has a great offer live on the MacBook Air 2020! Apple Silicon chips have changed the way MacBooks are supposed to work, offering huge processing power along with excellent battery life. Apple's MacBook Air, which the company introduced in 2020, parts ways with Intel and now houses the company's proprietary Apple Silicon chipsets. It is powered by Apple's M1 chip with an 8‑core CPU.

However, these big features come at a hefty cost. MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 99900. But with Croma's Back to Campus campaign, you can grab it at a much cheaper price!

So, if you've been planning to buy one for yourself, then check out the offer details below.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 offers

Croma has massively reduced the price of the Apple MacBook Air and it can be yours for a steal price right now as part of the Back to Campus campaign. The Apple MacBook Air 256GB SSD variant is originally priced at Rs. 99900. However, Croma has an amazing offer live on it where its price has dropped to just Rs. 81990! That gives you a direct Rs. 17910 discount on the MacBook Air 2020.

Apart from this, customers can also avail a hefty discount through bank offers. Croma is offering a staggering Rs. 5000 discount if the purchase is made with HDFC Bank Credit Card. Moreover, the same discount, as well as no-cost EMI, can be availed if they choose to buy the MacBook Air through the HDFC Bank EMI offer.

The offers are also valid on more MacBook variants as well as other Apple products so head on to Croma to check out all the offers and grab them as soon as you can!

Why should you buy an Apple MacBook Air 2020?

Apple's new MacBooks are powered by Apple Silicon processors which offer huge computational power with excellent battery life. The MacBook Air 2020 has a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. With different configurations, you can get the MacBook Air with the M1 chip, paired with up to an 8-core CPU which can breeze through all your graphic-intensive tasks.