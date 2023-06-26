Home Laptops PC News Grab MacBook Air 2020 with a hefty discount! Check Croma Back to Campus offers

Grab MacBook Air 2020 with a hefty discount! Check Croma Back to Campus offers

Planning to buy a MacBook soon? Check out this amazing Croma deal on the MacBook Air 2020.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 14:46 IST
Apple MacBook Air M2 256GB First Glance: New everything
Apple MacBook Air M2
1/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 brings a new minimalist design from the 14-inch MacBook Pro. The sides are now thicker and have rounded edges, while the Apple logo grows bigger on the lid. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 gets a new 13.6-inch LCD display with slim bezels and a new notch for holding the 1080p webcam. The display is brighter than the M1 MacBook Air display. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 also gets a new keyboard with larger keycaps, even for the Fn keys. The Touch ID fingerprint scanner on the Sleep Key is still present. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Apple MacBook Air M2
4/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 comes with macOS Monterey out of the box. However, it will get macOS Ventura update later in the year with the new features such as Stage Manager, Spotlight Search, and more. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Apple promises up to 18 hours of battery life on the MacBook Air M2, which is the same as the MacBook Air M1. The 256GB variant gets you the 30W adapter whereas the 512GB variant gets you the 36W dual port charger. It also supports the 67W fast charger that does 0-50 percent in 30 minutes. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Other than the MagSafe port for charging, you get two USB-C ports with support Thunderbolt 3, USB-4 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 speed formats. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
MacBook Air 2020
View all Images
Croma has an amazing offer live on the MacBook Air right now. (Unsplash)

The summer vacations are finally coming to an end and it's time to go back to school. But before that, if you've been looking to purchase a new laptop to aid in your learning, then you'll be amazed to know that Croma has a great offer live on the MacBook Air 2020! Apple Silicon chips have changed the way MacBooks are supposed to work, offering huge processing power along with excellent battery life. Apple's MacBook Air, which the company introduced in 2020, parts ways with Intel and now houses the company's proprietary Apple Silicon chipsets. It is powered by Apple's M1 chip with an 8‑core CPU.

However, these big features come at a hefty cost. MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 99900. But with Croma's Back to Campus campaign, you can grab it at a much cheaper price!

So, if you've been planning to buy one for yourself, then check out the offer details below.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Apple MacBook Air 2020 offers

Croma has massively reduced the price of the Apple MacBook Air and it can be yours for a steal price right now as part of the Back to Campus campaign. The Apple MacBook Air 256GB SSD variant is originally priced at Rs. 99900. However, Croma has an amazing offer live on it where its price has dropped to just Rs. 81990! That gives you a direct Rs. 17910 discount on the MacBook Air 2020.

Apart from this, customers can also avail a hefty discount through bank offers. Croma is offering a staggering Rs. 5000 discount if the purchase is made with HDFC Bank Credit Card. Moreover, the same discount, as well as no-cost EMI, can be availed if they choose to buy the MacBook Air through the HDFC Bank EMI offer.

The offers are also valid on more MacBook variants as well as other Apple products so head on to Croma to check out all the offers and grab them as soon as you can!

Why should you buy an Apple MacBook Air 2020?

Apple's new MacBooks are powered by Apple Silicon processors which offer huge computational power with excellent battery life. The MacBook Air 2020 has a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. With different configurations, you can get the MacBook Air with the M1 chip, paired with up to an 8-core CPU which can breeze through all your graphic-intensive tasks.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 14:46 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets