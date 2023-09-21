Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Go 3; price, specs, features, and more

The Microsoft launch event is currently live and so far it has made a number of announcements starting from its new AI initiatives, Windows 11 and the introduction of the Microsoft CoPilot with amazing features. During the event, the new generation "ultra-light and portable” Surface Laptop Go 3 laptop was launched with up to 15 hours of battery life. It features a 12.4-inch touchscreen display and weighs 2.5 pounds. According to Microsoft, the laptop will be coming in 4 colours (blue, pink, gray, and silver) and is 88 percent faster than the original version.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is powered by Intel Core i5 performance and comes with powerful RAM and storage options. The starting price of the Surface Laptop Go 3 laptop in the US is $799. Also read: Microsoft Surface Event LIVE.

