 Microsoft Windows users under ‘high’ risk again, Indian government issues warning | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News Microsoft Windows users under ‘high’ risk again, Indian government issues warning

Microsoft Windows users under ‘high’ risk again, Indian government issues warning

Microsoft rolls out regular updates and patches to fix any vulnerability or issues that may affect users, however, not everyone is quick to install these updates and that can put them under major risk.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 23 2024, 07:45 IST
Microsoft Windows users under ‘high’ risk again, Indian government issues warning
This is the second warning issued for Windows users by the Indian government this month. (Unsplash)

Microsoft Windows is the most used PC operating system across the world and millions of users rely on the OS for their day to day work. The reliance on Windows OS came into the spotlight after the massive outage caused by a faulty CrowdStrike update. Microsoft rolls out regular updates and patches to fix any vulnerability or issues that may affect users, however, not everyone is quick to install these updates and that can put them under major risk. To keep the users safe, the Indian government has issued a high severity warning for Microsoft Windows users. A remote attacker may be able to get elevated privileges on the system if the vulnerability mentioned in the Indian government's warning isn't fixed. This is the second warning issued for Windows users by the Indian government this month.

Also read: Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

You may be interested in

23% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop
  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹35,300₹46,000
Buy now
39% OFF
Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹47,990₹78,999
Buy now
38% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹48,790₹78,999
Buy now
31% OFF
Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop
  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹34,990₹50,990
Buy now

Microsoft Windows users at risk

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has now issued an alert for Microsoft Windows users in India. As per CERT-In, a privilege escalation vulnerability has been reported in Microsoft Windows Kernel, which could allow a remote attacker to gain elevated privileges on the targeted system.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Also read: Microsoft is shutting down this iconic Windows design app: Here's why

This vulnerability exists in a component of Windows Kernel. To successfully exploit this vulnerability, an attacker must overcome a race condition. Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges on the targeted system.

Also read: Using Microsoft apps on Apple MacBook? Hackers can spy through cameras and mic- Cisco

What can users do to stay safe

CERT-In has advised users to apply appropriate updates as per the vendor advisory. List of affected Microsoft Windows versions are mentioned below.

•⁠ ⁠Windows 10: Versions 1607, 1809, 21H2, 22H2

•⁠ ⁠Windows 11: Versions 21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2

•⁠ ⁠Windows Server 2016 (including Server Core installation)

•⁠ ⁠Windows Server 2019 (including Server Core installation)

•⁠ ⁠Windows Server 2022 (including 23H2 Edition and Server Core installation)

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 07:44 IST
Trending: apple postpones foldable macbook production, drops 20.25-inch screen design: report snapdragon x elite powered laptops could be windows' answer to apple silicon with multi-day battery life planning to buy a new laptop? here's how to choose the right intel cpu for your machine apple macbooks with m4 chip launching soon: when to expect new macbook pro, air models windows 11 beta: how to download the latest version of windows 11 on your computer right away reliance jio is working on a laptop called jiobook that’s going to run jioos microsoft rolls out fix for windows 10 update with printer issues vaio z with carbon fiber body launched in india: price and specs realme pad will get android 12! but this is when it will rollout macbook air with oled display, 120hz refresh rate! it could happen soon, same for ipad pro
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced
10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing

10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date concerns grow among fans after Mafia Game reveal at Gamescom event 2024
GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses
Fortnite

These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets