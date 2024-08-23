Microsoft Windows users under ‘high’ risk again, Indian government issues warning

Microsoft Windows is the most used PC operating system across the world and millions of users rely on the OS for their day to day work. The reliance on Windows OS came into the spotlight after the massive outage caused by a faulty CrowdStrike update. Microsoft rolls out regular updates and patches to fix any vulnerability or issues that may affect users, however, not everyone is quick to install these updates and that can put them under major risk. To keep the users safe, the Indian government has issued a high severity warning for Microsoft Windows users. A remote attacker may be able to get elevated privileges on the system if the vulnerability mentioned in the Indian government's warning isn't fixed. This is the second warning issued for Windows users by the Indian government this month.

Also read: Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Microsoft Windows users at risk

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has now issued an alert for Microsoft Windows users in India. As per CERT-In, a privilege escalation vulnerability has been reported in Microsoft Windows Kernel, which could allow a remote attacker to gain elevated privileges on the targeted system.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Also read: Microsoft is shutting down this iconic Windows design app: Here's why

This vulnerability exists in a component of Windows Kernel. To successfully exploit this vulnerability, an attacker must overcome a race condition. Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges on the targeted system.



Also read: Using Microsoft apps on Apple MacBook? Hackers can spy through cameras and mic- Cisco

What can users do to stay safe

CERT-In has advised users to apply appropriate updates as per the vendor advisory. List of affected Microsoft Windows versions are mentioned below.

•⁠ ⁠Windows 10: Versions 1607, 1809, 21H2, 22H2

•⁠ ⁠Windows 11: Versions 21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2

•⁠ ⁠Windows Server 2016 (including Server Core installation)

•⁠ ⁠Windows Server 2019 (including Server Core installation)

•⁠ ⁠Windows Server 2022 (including 23H2 Edition and Server Core installation)



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!