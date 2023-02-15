    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra PC priced at Rs. 281990; get Rs. 50099 monitor for just Rs. 1999

    Pre-booking for the New Premium Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra PC starts. Know about its features.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 15 2023, 11:32 IST
    Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra PC.
    All you need to know about the new premium Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra PC. (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra PC.
    All you need to know about the new premium Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra PC. (Samsung)

    Samsung has opened pre-bookings for its new premium Galaxy Book3 Ultra PC. This new addition in the Samsung family is all about high-performance computing available in a thin, light, and sleek design.

    The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro and Book3 Pro 360 have been available for global pre-orders from February 1. The latest Galaxy Book Pro series has experienced record-breaking interest from consumers, generating more than doubling pre-orders of last year's Galaxy Book2 Pro series, says Samsung in a statement.

    TM Roh, President, and Head of Mobile experience Business at Samsung Electronics said, “The Galaxy Book3 Ultra delivers on the market expectation for an ultra-high-performance laptop, particularly for consumers interested in gaming and content creation which require the powerful performance.”

    The Galaxy Book3 Ultra is the first Ultra edition in the Galaxy Book line-up. The newly launched Galaxy Book3 comes upgraded with CPU and GPU with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU.

    It comes with the 3K (2880x1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate which offers a vivid and smooth viewing experience in fine detail.

    This Samsung PC looks comes in thin and light form, weighing in at 1.79kg with a thickness of just 16.5mm and enclosed within a sleek and sturdy full aluminium frame.

    The Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available in 16-inch variant in Graphite colour with 1TB storage.

    Galaxy Book3 Ultra is priced at Rs. 281990. Consumers can avail bank cashback worth Rs. 10000. Consumers can also opt for No-cost EMI for up to 24 months. Additionally, as part of special pre-book offers, on purchase of Galaxy Book3 Ultra, consumers can get an M8 Smart Monitor worth Rs. 50099 at a discounted price of Rs. 1999 only.

    First Published Date: 15 Feb, 11:32 IST
