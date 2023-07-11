Home Laptops PC News Steal deal! Get Apple MacBook Pro for $ 2199! Save $300

Amazon Prime Day sale is offering amazing deals on Apple MacBook Pro. Check out the price and specifications.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 16:33 IST
If you're looking for great deals and offers, your timing couldn't be better because the Amazon Prime Day sale is now live. You can get a massive discount on electronics like smartphones, earphones, laptops, pads, and more. This is a great time to make a reasonable purchase and utilize the deal effectively. If you are looking for a laptop upgrade, then we have found an amazing prime offer on Apple MacBook Pro. Continue reading to know about the discounts.

Apple MacBook Pro discount

The MacBook Pro originally retails at the price of $2499, however, you can get it for $2199, giving you a whopping discount of 12 percent. With the purchase, you are saving $300. It is a huge money-saving deal that you can grab during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Sounds good? Let's check out what the Apple MacBook Pro has in store for us.

Apple MacBook Pro Specifications

It features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. It features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU for faster performance and a 16-core Neural Engine for faster machine learning performance. It has a battery life of up to 17 hours

The MacBook Pro has 64GB of unified memory with a 1 TB storage capacity. Additionally, it offers 1080 pixels of FaceTime HD camera.

The feature-packed MacBook is now available at a reasonable price.

Offers and discounts

You can additionally get $100 off on the approval of the Amazon store gift card and even get the Apple MacBook Pro for $2099.

Amazon Prime Day deals are meant exclusively for Prime members. However, if you're not one, then you can participate in the sale by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial too. Or go for the paid Prime membership. Amazon Prime members get additional offers and deals during the sale, so if you do not have a Prime membership, you can get it today for $14.99 for a monthly subscription and a yearly subscription for $139 per year.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 16:33 IST
