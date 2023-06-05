Home Laptops PC News WWDC 2023: Apple refreshes its Mac lineup with a new 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple has just announced a new and bigger MacBook Air, revealing another addition to its lineup of Macs. Check out its features, pricing, availability and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 05 2023, 22:39 IST
The new MacBook Air gets a bigger, 15-inch display. (Apple)
The new MacBook Air gets a bigger, 15-inch display. (Apple)

The MacBook Air lineup just got expanded in the form of a big screen upgrade that Apple announced on Monday at WWDC 2023. While the 13-inch MacBook Air received a monumental and arguably the biggest makeover in over a decade at last year's WWDC 2022 with a new design, colours, and processor, it gets a display upgrade this time around. MacBook Air has a long history and it goes all the way back to the legendary co-founder Steve Jobs who first launched it way back in 2008.

So, if the new and bigger MacBook Air piques your interest, then check out its features, specifications, pricing, availability and more.

MacBook Air: Specifications

In terms of design, the new MacBook Air is nearly identical to the 13-inch version with one notable difference - a bigger display. The display is now bigger at 15.3 inches and features a small notch on the top to hold the camera. While most expected it to get Apple's M3 chipset, production delays have had an effect here and it gets the same M2 chipset under the hood along with a 6-speaker system.

There is still no OLED here and you only get a Liquid Retina display. It gets 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting a variety of accessories as well as a 3.5 mm audio jack. Moreover, the Magic Keyboard features a full-height function row with Touch ID and Force Touch trackpad. Apple reintroduced its MagSafe charging technology last year with the 13-inch MacBook Air and its bigger sibling gets the same, while Apple users can the 67W Apple charger to juice it up quickly.

Pricing and Availability

Apple has announced that the new 15-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,299 and is available for order starting today with delivery starting next week.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 22:39 IST
