WWDC 2023: Everything we know about macOS 14 so far

Apple's annual developer conference is almost here with a plethora of expected upgrades, launches, and announcements. Among the most awaited are iOS 17, iPadOS 17, the new MacBook Air, and the first-ever Mixed Reality Headset. However, a slew of other updates are also expected with tvOS, watchOS, and macOS among others. While leaks and reports have hinted at the possible features that could be coming to iPhones and iPads with the upcoming iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 updates, there has been an information blackout about the next big macOS update.

Reports have surfaced claiming that Apple could unveil a new 15-inch MacBook Air as well as ‘several other Macs' at its annual developer conference, and its OS is expected to get an update as well. From features to launch date, here's everything we know about macOS 14 so far.

macOS 14: When could it release?

Apple is expected to preview macOS 14 at WWDC 2023 which kicks off on June 5. During the keynote, the Cupertino-based tech giant will reveal details such as the features and its name. Going by the trend, Apple releases a developer Beta of macOS at WWDC, although you have to be a registered developer to receive it. The Public Beta for the update follows about a month later.

Coming to global release, Apple usually releases macOS updates for the public weeks after the iOS release. Therefore, the next macOS update could be available to the public in late October.

macOS 14: What could it be named?

Since macOS 10.9 Mavericks came out in 2013, Apple has named the updates for macOS after locations in California. Previously, Apple has rolled out updates named Ventura, Catalina, Mavericks, Monterey, and Yosemite. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, macOS 14 could be named Malibu.

macOS 14: Which devices are compatible?

There have been no reports so far hinting at the Macs which Apple could stop supporting. As of now, macOS 14 is expected to arrive on all Macs that received the macOS Ventura update.

macOS 14: Expected features

In contrast to iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, there have been no leaks and reports which reveal likely features of the macOS 14 update. Previous reports have revealed that Apple has devoted a major share of macOS resources to the Mixed Reality Headset and the development of xrOS. Moreover, Mark Gurman in April had claimed that macOS 14 is not expected to be a “groundbreaking or significant” update, but will only bring incremental changes.

It should be noted that all the news surrounding macOS 14 is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until WWDC 2023 when Apple will officially preview its upcoming macOS 14 update.