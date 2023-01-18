 Lyf Flame 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lyf Phones Lyf Flame 2

    Lyf Flame 2

    Lyf Flame 2 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Flame 2 from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Flame 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28285/heroimage/lyf-flame-2-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28285/images/Design/lyf-flame-2-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28285/images/Design/lyf-flame-2-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28285/images/Design/lyf-flame-2-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28285/images/Design/lyf-flame-2-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,499
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1500 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹5,499
    8 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    5 MP
    1500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lyf Flame 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1500 mAh
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 1500 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 7.5 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 7.5 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection
    • Single
    • No
    • No
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 64.8 mm
    • 124.2 mm
    • 145 grams
    • 10.3 mm
    • White
    Display
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • No
    • IPS LCD
    • 233 ppi
    • 56.59 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    General
    • Flame 2
    • No
    • May 12, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Lyf
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.1
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6735M
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lyf Flame 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lyf Flame 2 in India?

    Lyf Flame 2 price in India at 3,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lyf Flame 2?

    How many colors are available in Lyf Flame 2?

    What is the Lyf Flame 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lyf Flame 2 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lyf Flame 2