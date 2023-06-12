13% price cut! Samsung Galaxy A34 5G gets cheaper!

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has become much more affordable on Amazon. From discount to exchange and bank offers,Samsung fans can grab the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G at a massively reduced price. Amazon is offering a discount of 13% on the phone. The original price of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is 35,499, but on Amazon, you can get it for just Rs.30,999.

This Phone has 48MP(OIS)+8MP+5MP Triple camera setup and 13MP front camera. It features a 16.65 centimeters FHD and Super AMOLED display. It has 8 GB internal and 128 GB external storage.

With the 5000 mAh battery and fast charging, the battery performs as per expectations.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G -Bank and Exchange Offers:

Apart from the initial discount, you can bring down the cost of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G further. All you need to do is avail the exchange and bank offer.

You can get a Rs. 3000 off on ICICI Bank Credit card and SBI credit card EMI transactions. For the exchange offer, you will need to have an old smartphone in good working condition. The better the older model, the more you can get on exchange. The exchange deal is worth up to Rs. 35,000

